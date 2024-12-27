Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Industries minister directs MIDC to resolve Hinjewadi IT Park issues on priority

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 27, 2024 07:40 AM IST

In June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had reviewed the situation, questioning officials about the delays and instructing divisional commissioners to resolve the issues

Industries minister Uday Samant has instructed Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials to address the issues at Hinjewadi IT Park on priority. IT companies are optimistic that the delayed work, which was slowed down due to the state assembly poll code of conduct, will resume at a faster pace.

Samant on Tuesday directed officials to take immediate steps to complete infrastructure projects like road widening, flyovers, and solid waste management in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Samant on Tuesday directed officials to take immediate steps to complete infrastructure projects like road widening, flyovers, and solid waste management in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Samant on Tuesday directed officials to take immediate steps to complete infrastructure projects like road widening, flyovers, and solid waste management in the area.

In June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had reviewed the situation, questioning officials about the delays and instructing divisional commissioners to resolve the issues.

After taking charge of the industries ministry for the second consecutive time, Samant held a meeting with the Hinjewadi Industries Association and reviewed 17 issues raised by the association. The meeting was attended by MIDC chief engineer Nitin Wankhede, regional officer Archana Pathare, and other industry representatives. Shankar Salkar, office-bearer, Hinjewadi Industries Association, said, “We appreciate the minister’s assurance to take immediate action on these concerns, including traffic congestion.”

Archana Pathare, regional officer, MIDC, said, “The infrastructure decisions were delayed due to the election code of conduct. Following the minister’s intervention, departments have been directed to expedite these projects.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On