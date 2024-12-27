Industries minister directs MIDC to resolve Hinjewadi IT Park issues on priority

Industries minister Uday Samant has instructed Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials to address the issues at Hinjewadi IT Park on priority. IT companies are optimistic that the delayed work, which was slowed down due to the state assembly poll code of conduct, will resume at a faster pace. Samant on Tuesday directed officials to take immediate steps to complete infrastructure projects like road widening, flyovers, and solid waste management in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Samant on Tuesday directed officials to take immediate steps to complete infrastructure projects like road widening, flyovers, and solid waste management in the area.

In June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had reviewed the situation, questioning officials about the delays and instructing divisional commissioners to resolve the issues.

After taking charge of the industries ministry for the second consecutive time, Samant held a meeting with the Hinjewadi Industries Association and reviewed 17 issues raised by the association. The meeting was attended by MIDC chief engineer Nitin Wankhede, regional officer Archana Pathare, and other industry representatives. Shankar Salkar, office-bearer, Hinjewadi Industries Association, said, “We appreciate the minister’s assurance to take immediate action on these concerns, including traffic congestion.”

Archana Pathare, regional officer, MIDC, said, “The infrastructure decisions were delayed due to the election code of conduct. Following the minister’s intervention, departments have been directed to expedite these projects.”