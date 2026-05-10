Ink thrown at NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande near Alandi

Members of a section of the Warkari community allegedly threw ink on Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Vikas Lawande near Alandi on Saturday. A police case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor Police Station in connection with the incident. Warkari member Sangram Bhandare and his supporters allegedly poured four bottles of ink on Lawande and recorded a video of the act. (VIDEO GRAB)

Warkari member Sangram Bhandare and his supporters allegedly poured four bottles of ink on Lawande and recorded a video of the act. In the video, Bhandare warned Lawande against making statements against the Warkari community and its gurus, saying he could face stronger action in the future.

Lawande said, “I had gone to attend a programme near Alandi on Saturday morning. While returning, Bhandare and his supporters chased my car and forced us to stop in the middle of the road. They asked me to step out of the vehicle, saying they wanted to discuss something. They then dragged me to an isolated place, threatened me and poured four bottles of ink on me. I could identify only two of them, and they were carrying weapons.”

Bhandare said, “For the last few days, Lawande had been making statements against the Warkari community and our gurus. He was insulting our religion. We should have taken such action earlier.”

NCP (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar condemned the incident. “Because Lawande was speaking against certain bad traditions, he was attacked. A few weeks ago, some so-called saints from other states made objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Where were these people then? Such incidents are unacceptable in progressive Maharashtra. I also heard that the police were initially reluctant to register Lawande’s FIR,” Pawar said.

According to Lawande, his remarks were aimed at criticising harmful social practices and not the Warkari community.