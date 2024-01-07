‘Innovate You Techathon’ to take place in Pune in February

In a bid to fuel creativity and innovation among students, the ‘Innovate You Techathon 2024,’ a national-level coding event, will take place in Pune this February. Organised by the Innovation Foundation, accredited by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the event will be held at the AISSM’s Institute of Information Technology. The objectives of this competition are to emphasise its role as a platform for students in Maharashtra to showcase their inventive ideas. The winner of the ‘Techathon 2024’ stands to secure ₹ 2 lakh cash prize, while the runner-up will earn ₹ 1 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The poster was officially revealed by Dr TG Sitaraman, AICTE’s chairman, at their main office in Delhi.

Dr Pradeep Mane, principal of the AISSM’s Institute of Information Technology, encouraged aspiring students to participate in huge numbers.

Students can register online via the www.innovateyou.in website.

“Participants of this hackathon will be tasked to address key societal challenges through technological solutions, spanning agriculture, transportation, environment, education, and healthcare. We appeal to all tech enthusiasts to participate and showcase your skill of innovation,” said Kalpesh Yadav, president of the Innovation Foundation.