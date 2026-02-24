Inquiry report flags irregularities in PMPML functioning, political leaders demand strict action against guilty

An inquiry committee constituted by the acting chairman and managing director (CMD) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P, has flagged irregularities in the functioning of the PMPML and submitted a detailed report. Sources revealed that Ram recorded his remarks on the inquiry report before submitting it to the state government. (HT)

Confirming the development, Prithviraj B P told the media that the inquiry committee has submitted its report but declined to share details. “The inquiry committee report is confidential and details cannot be disclosed immediately,” he said. He added that the report has been forwarded to Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

Sources revealed that Ram recorded his remarks on the inquiry report before submitting it to the state government. After Ram forwarded the report to the chief minister and state government, political leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition have demanded strict action against the officials found guilty.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ujwal Keskar said that the PMPML is run with financial support from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which comes from the taxpayers’ money. “The inquiry report should be made public. We have requested mayor Manjusha Nagpure and other office-bearers to release the report and initiate necessary action,” Keskar said.

Shiv Sena leader Prashant Badhe said that since the municipal commissioner has already submitted the report to the state government, they have urged the government to take strict action against those found guilty. He added that they have also demanded that the CMD of the PMPML who is currently undergoing training, should not be allowed to rejoin till such time the report is made public.

The leaders further demanded that a committee be constituted headed by a retired judge to probe the functioning of the PMPML and the tenders issued by the undertaking.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Keskar and Suhas Joshi, along with Shiv Sena leaders Nana Bhangire and Badhe, had levelled allegations of corruption against PMPML officials. They alleged that bribes were taken during promotions to various clerical posts. Allegedly, 198 employees were promoted to clerical posts and 26 to stand manager positions in violation of rules and involving an exchange of money.

Following the allegations, Prithviraj B P appointed a three-member inquiry committee comprising PMPML joint managing director Alice Pore, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) deputy commissioner Vijay Thorat, and chief internal auditor Suresh Khedkar. The committee was asked to submit its report by February 20.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Bidkar, leader of the house, said, “Our stand is very clear. The administration conducted the inquiry in this case. If someone is guilty, action will be taken. Keskar and others have demanded that the report be made public but as the administration is conducting the inquiry, we believe that necessary action will be taken. Even the CM had given instructions to carry out an inquiry and not spare whoever is found guilty.”