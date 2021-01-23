Instil confidence in Covid vaccines

The nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched from January 16 saw technical glitches in Co-WIN app —an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, a few healthcare and frontline workers refusing to be inoculated and instances of mild adverse effect post jab. Share steps that authorities should take to build confidence in Covid-19 vaccines.

Everyone should get vaccinated

I recommend everyone to take the vaccine. In our family, my mother, father and wife are doctors. We have decided to get vaccinated. It is not true that everyone gets side effects. It is safe as the company conducts several trials and after that, a vaccine comes into the market. In India, only 0.8 per cent of people who took the jab have showed side effects. That is very normal for any other vaccine. Vaccines, like any medication, can cause side effect. In order to end the pandemic, we have to take vaccines. It is safe and trusted.

Dr Ashish Tapadiya

Vaccine will boost immunity

Covid-19 is a contagion and new disease. To boost immunity, vaccination is the only solution. Vaccines will show different effects on everyone, reactions will be different on each one. It is a new vaccine. There is no need to panic due to side effects. There are two reasons to get vaccinated, one to protect ourselves and second to protect those around us. Because not everyone can be vaccinated – including young babies, those who are seriously ill or have certain allergies. They depend on others being vaccinated to ensure they are also safe from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Dr Siddharth Dhende

More awareness needed

Government has begun the vaccination of frontline workers. At present, the government is giving vaccines to health workers. However, some health workers are not keen to take vaccines. If frontline workers are showing doubts, how can common man trust in vaccination? The government should create more public awareness and faith among the general public. I will think twice before taking the vaccine. Does one really need to get a vaccine or following precautions are okay?

Ashish Adsul

Vaccine is safe and needed

Being health workers, there is no harm in taking a vaccine. Like any medicine, vaccines can cause mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever, or pain or redness at the injection site. Mild reactions go away within a few days. Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare. Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, to detect rare adverse events. Most of the doctors have taken vaccines and they are feeling good. I spoke to a couple of doctors who took vaccines in the first government phase. I appeal to health care workers who refuse or hesitate to take vaccines, it is safe, and we have to take it to save our family members as we are always close to patients.

Leena Gaikwad

Don’t make vaccination compulsory

The media hype regarding vaccination programme is not needed. The government should focus on providing basic facilities instead of concentrating on vaccines. Our country is out of danger as per government data which is released every day. The Covid cases have drastically come down and normalcy has returned. We shouldn’t force vaccination. Let people decide to vaccinate or not. If the government and companies are saying the vaccines are safe, why are some frontline workers showing hesitancy to take the jab?

Pravin Gedam

Counselling people to take vaccine

There is no reason to worry about vaccination. It is safe and the government is doing a good job to vaccinate frontline workers. There is some issue of reactions, but I don’t think they are serious. In order to live fearlessly, we should have to take the vaccination. We give vaccines to our children for their better health; likewise, we should take a vaccine to keep us fit and fine. Being a government employee and responsible citizen, we are counselling people to take vaccines. We are waiting for a vaccine for family members.

Jayant Bhosekar

Natural immunity better than vaccines

I think natural immunity is better than immunity derived from a vaccine. When pandemic was at a high, there were no vaccines in the market. Now, it has arrived when the spread of Covid has slowed down. I think there is no need to take a vaccine, except those at high-risk. People are aware and taking precautions. The government should not mandate vaccines. Indians have good immunity power. Government figures show less death count as compared to other countries. We should overcome the fear of Covid-19 and return to normal life.

Santosh Raut

Awaiting vaccine eagerly

I recovered from Covid-19 disease and am waiting to get vaccinated. I don’t want anyone to go through this virus trauma. To avoid infection of Covid-19 disease, vaccination is a must. Everyone must take a vaccine. I have made up my mind to vaccinate my family to secure them from Covid-19 side effects. The side effects are minor as compared to the actual infection. I request the government to provide the vaccine for free to children, senior citizens and the poor.

Yogesh Dhudhal

Vaccine will develop immunity

With painstaking effort, researchers have developed vaccines in record time to save mankind. We are grateful to them and are not afraid to take vaccines as it will develop immunity to fight the coronavirus. For many diseases, immunity acquired naturally often lasts longer than from a vaccine, but that means you have to suffer and survive. Therefore, vaccines are the only solution to develop immunity in our body. People will have to get vaccinated to acquire herd immunity. I am positive to take the vaccine along with family members.

Saila Shelar

Not confident about vaccine

There is fear in the minds of people about the vaccines. My doctor friends have advised to wait and watch. Why are some frontline workers not taking the jab? If they are not showing a positive response, how will the common man come forward for vaccination? Though government has created a buzz of vaccination, they are not getting satisfactory responses from frontline workers. It is not in Pune, but across the country. So, I am not confident to take a vaccine at this stage.

Chaitanya Machale

Wait and watch

With some frontline workers showing hesitancy to take vaccines, people have decided to wait and watch. I am also one of them. The government should generate more public awareness like in the case of polio and other vaccination programmes. Co-WIN application glitches showed mismanagement among government machinery. More transparency is needed to develop trust among the common people. We are not against vaccines as researchers have taken a lot of efforts to develop it. So, everyone should respect and appreciate their work, and ensure that their efforts should not be wasted.

Shrikant Hingane

As told to Siddharth Gadkari