IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Instil confidence in Covid vaccines
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Instil confidence in Covid vaccines

Instil confidence in Covid vaccines The nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched from January 16 saw technical glitches in Co-WIN app —an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, a few healthcare and frontline workers refusing to be inoculated and instances of mild adverse effect post jab
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST

Instil confidence in Covid vaccines

The nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched from January 16 saw technical glitches in Co-WIN app —an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, a few healthcare and frontline workers refusing to be inoculated and instances of mild adverse effect post jab. Share steps that authorities should take to build confidence in Covid-19 vaccines.

Everyone should get vaccinated

I recommend everyone to take the vaccine. In our family, my mother, father and wife are doctors. We have decided to get vaccinated. It is not true that everyone gets side effects. It is safe as the company conducts several trials and after that, a vaccine comes into the market. In India, only 0.8 per cent of people who took the jab have showed side effects. That is very normal for any other vaccine. Vaccines, like any medication, can cause side effect. In order to end the pandemic, we have to take vaccines. It is safe and trusted.

Dr Ashish Tapadiya

Vaccine will boost immunity

Covid-19 is a contagion and new disease. To boost immunity, vaccination is the only solution. Vaccines will show different effects on everyone, reactions will be different on each one. It is a new vaccine. There is no need to panic due to side effects. There are two reasons to get vaccinated, one to protect ourselves and second to protect those around us. Because not everyone can be vaccinated – including young babies, those who are seriously ill or have certain allergies. They depend on others being vaccinated to ensure they are also safe from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Dr Siddharth Dhende

More awareness needed

Government has begun the vaccination of frontline workers. At present, the government is giving vaccines to health workers. However, some health workers are not keen to take vaccines. If frontline workers are showing doubts, how can common man trust in vaccination? The government should create more public awareness and faith among the general public. I will think twice before taking the vaccine. Does one really need to get a vaccine or following precautions are okay?

Ashish Adsul

Vaccine is safe and needed

Being health workers, there is no harm in taking a vaccine. Like any medicine, vaccines can cause mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever, or pain or redness at the injection site. Mild reactions go away within a few days. Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare. Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, to detect rare adverse events. Most of the doctors have taken vaccines and they are feeling good. I spoke to a couple of doctors who took vaccines in the first government phase. I appeal to health care workers who refuse or hesitate to take vaccines, it is safe, and we have to take it to save our family members as we are always close to patients.

Leena Gaikwad

Don’t make vaccination compulsory

The media hype regarding vaccination programme is not needed. The government should focus on providing basic facilities instead of concentrating on vaccines. Our country is out of danger as per government data which is released every day. The Covid cases have drastically come down and normalcy has returned. We shouldn’t force vaccination. Let people decide to vaccinate or not. If the government and companies are saying the vaccines are safe, why are some frontline workers showing hesitancy to take the jab?

Pravin Gedam

Counselling people to take vaccine

There is no reason to worry about vaccination. It is safe and the government is doing a good job to vaccinate frontline workers. There is some issue of reactions, but I don’t think they are serious. In order to live fearlessly, we should have to take the vaccination. We give vaccines to our children for their better health; likewise, we should take a vaccine to keep us fit and fine. Being a government employee and responsible citizen, we are counselling people to take vaccines. We are waiting for a vaccine for family members.

Jayant Bhosekar

Natural immunity better than vaccines

I think natural immunity is better than immunity derived from a vaccine. When pandemic was at a high, there were no vaccines in the market. Now, it has arrived when the spread of Covid has slowed down. I think there is no need to take a vaccine, except those at high-risk. People are aware and taking precautions. The government should not mandate vaccines. Indians have good immunity power. Government figures show less death count as compared to other countries. We should overcome the fear of Covid-19 and return to normal life.

Santosh Raut

Awaiting vaccine eagerly

I recovered from Covid-19 disease and am waiting to get vaccinated. I don’t want anyone to go through this virus trauma. To avoid infection of Covid-19 disease, vaccination is a must. Everyone must take a vaccine. I have made up my mind to vaccinate my family to secure them from Covid-19 side effects. The side effects are minor as compared to the actual infection. I request the government to provide the vaccine for free to children, senior citizens and the poor.

Yogesh Dhudhal

Vaccine will develop immunity

With painstaking effort, researchers have developed vaccines in record time to save mankind. We are grateful to them and are not afraid to take vaccines as it will develop immunity to fight the coronavirus. For many diseases, immunity acquired naturally often lasts longer than from a vaccine, but that means you have to suffer and survive. Therefore, vaccines are the only solution to develop immunity in our body. People will have to get vaccinated to acquire herd immunity. I am positive to take the vaccine along with family members.

Saila Shelar

Not confident about vaccine

There is fear in the minds of people about the vaccines. My doctor friends have advised to wait and watch. Why are some frontline workers not taking the jab? If they are not showing a positive response, how will the common man come forward for vaccination? Though government has created a buzz of vaccination, they are not getting satisfactory responses from frontline workers. It is not in Pune, but across the country. So, I am not confident to take a vaccine at this stage.

Chaitanya Machale

Wait and watch

With some frontline workers showing hesitancy to take vaccines, people have decided to wait and watch. I am also one of them. The government should generate more public awareness like in the case of polio and other vaccination programmes. Co-WIN application glitches showed mismanagement among government machinery. More transparency is needed to develop trust among the common people. We are not against vaccines as researchers have taken a lot of efforts to develop it. So, everyone should respect and appreciate their work, and ensure that their efforts should not be wasted.

Shrikant Hingane

As told to Siddharth Gadkari

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Instil confidence in Covid vaccines

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Instil confidence in Covid vaccines The nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched from January 16 saw technical glitches in Co-WIN app —an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, a few healthcare and frontline workers refusing to be inoculated and instances of mild adverse effect post jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune’s startup ecosystem: past, present and future

By Amit Paranjape, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tilak highlighted how the ‘West’ was able to lead and colonise the world because of science and technology, and why it was important for Indians to get actively into this domain. Inspired by his writings a young Pune student Keshav Malhar Bhat headed to MIT in the US in the 1880s
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: Collective experience of theatre is the only “normal”

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
In my previous article, I had disregarded the theory that the theatre experience will now evolve
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

India’s first paralympic gold medalist wants more tournaments for para-athletes

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
India’s first Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Murlikant Petkar was sitting in the first row when union minister of youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju launched the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

3,000 abandoned vehicles clutter city roads: Pune Traffic Branch

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Pedestrians, commuters, and the city traffic police are facing adversities with at least 3,000 abandoned vehicles cluttering different nooks, crannies, and roads of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cooler temperatures expected in Pune this week

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
In just two days, the temperature in the city has witnessed a drop with the night temperature reported at 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Three booked for submitting fake IAF NOC

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The Kondhwa police have booked three persons attached to a Gujarat-based trust in connection with a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ministry of defence, government of India which was submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for construction within the limits of the Indian Air Force (IAF) base
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Teacher recruitment corruption case: Man arrested; anticipatory bail of 27 others rejected

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
One person was arrested by Pune police while the anticipatory bail of 27 others was rejected by a court in Pune on Friday in a case of teacher recruitment-related corruption case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Chain link installed at Katraj zoo, boundary wall repairs pending since 2019

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj is taking steps to protect vulnerable animals after four blackbucks were attacked and killed by stray dogs earlier this month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Colleges shut during lockdown leave many girls in Pune rural areas with no option but to get married

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Pune: For 23-year-old Jyotsana (name changed), it was a tough call when her parents and family members put pressure on her to get married after she returned to her village following the nationwide lockdown announced in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks as he attends a meeting through video conferencing in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks as he attends a meeting through video conferencing in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
pune news

SII fire accident or sabotage to be known after probe, says Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Five men died in the fire that broke out in a five- storeyed under-construction building in the SII's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC water department seeks 200 cr more through municipal bonds for 24x7 water plan

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:45 PM IST
PUNE: After raising Rs200 crore through municipal bonds for the execution of 24x7 water scheme, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department has requested the accounts department to generate another Rs200 crore through municipal bonds for the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
A smoke rises from fire at Serum Institute of India in Pune, India January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
A smoke rises from fire at Serum Institute of India in Pune, India January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
pune news

Damage in fire worth 1K crore, Covid vaccine supply not to be impacted: SII CEO

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:22 PM IST
In a statement issued earlier, SII officials had said the fire would impact the production of BCG and Rotavirus vaccines in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mhada houses are in great demand as they cost less compared to private builders and have clear land titles. Image used for representational purposes only.(Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
Mhada houses are in great demand as they cost less compared to private builders and have clear land titles. Image used for representational purposes only.(Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
india news

Mhada to draw lottery for over 5600 houses in Pune division

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST
The winners of the lottery will also be notified through text message and the list of the accepted applications will also be made available online on the website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billowing out of the SII facility which caught fire, in Pune on Thursday. (ANI)
Smoke billowing out of the SII facility which caught fire, in Pune on Thursday. (ANI)
pune news

Serum Institute fire: CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit facility today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:55 AM IST
All the five victims were labourers and SII has announced ex-gratia of 25 lakh to the family of each of the deceased
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP