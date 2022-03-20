Home / Cities / Pune News / I-T dept detects 224-cr undisclosed income at Pune, Thane-based unicorn startup group
pune news

I-T dept detects 224-cr undisclosed income at Pune, Thane-based unicorn startup group

The group is engaged in wholesale and retail of construction materials and has a pan-India presence with an annual turnover exceeding 6,000 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes says
The statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes said it was found that the group has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditure and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes said it was found that the group has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditure and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of over 400 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Income Tax (IT) department has detected undisclosed income of at least 224 crore after it recently raided a unicorn startup group based in Pune and Thane, the statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated on Sunday.

The searches were carried out on March 9 at 23 premises in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The group is engaged in wholesale and retail of construction materials and has a pan-India presence with an annual turnover exceeding 6,000 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body for the tax department, said in a statement.

Unaccounted cash worth 1 crore and jewellery worth 22 lakh have been seized till now.

The statement said it was found that the group has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditure and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of over 400 crore.

“The evidence was confronted to the directors of the group, who admitted under oath this modus operandi, disclosed additional income of more than Rs224 crore in various assessment years, and consequently offered to pay their due tax liability,” the CBDT claimed.

It was found that the group obtained huge foreign funding via the Mauritius route, by issuing shares at an “exorbitantly” high premium.

A “complex” hawala network of some Mumbai and Thane-based shell companies, was also unearthed, the CBDT said.

“These shell companies exist on paper and were created only for the purpose of providing accommodation (bogus) entries. Preliminary analysis has revealed that the total quantum of accommodation entries provided by these shell entities exceeds 1,500 crore,” it said. ­

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out