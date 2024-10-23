IT search wrestler Abhijit Katke’s premises, BJP’s Amol Balwadkar calls it ‘pressure tactics’ 

A team from the Income Tax department conducted searches at former BJP corporator Abhijit Katke’s premises in the Wagholi area of Pune on Monday, officials said. Katke, a two-time winner of the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari and Hind Kesari wrestling titles, is closely associated with Amol Balwadkar, also a BJP leader who is keen to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election from Kothrud even as the party has already nominated senior leader Chandrakantdada Patil. Sources indicated that the searches were triggered by allegations of financial irregularities. (HT PHOTO)

Officials from the IT department could not be contacted and Katke did not respond despite attempts.

Reacting to the Income Tax searches on the residence and wrestling akhada of wrestler Abhijit Katke, Amol Balwadkar, a former BJP corporator and Katke’s brother-in-law, dismissed it as “pressure tactics,” stating that he would not succumb to coercion.

Sources indicated that the searches were triggered by allegations of financial irregularities. As investigations continue, officials are likely to probe Katke’s financial dealings in connection with these allegations.

The searches came amidst speculation that Balwadkar may contest against senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud, a BJP stronghold. Patil currently represents the constituency in the Assembly, and Balwadkar, who has been actively preparing for the election over the past two months, expressed his desire to run on the BJP ticket. He has been organising public gatherings and interactive programs in Kothrud.

Recently, the BJP released its first list of 99 candidates, reaffirming Patil as the party’s nominee for Kothrud. Rumours suggest that Balwadkar may contest as a rebel BJP candidate. Before the announcement of Patil’s candidature, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule reportedly met with Balwadkar in an attempt to persuade him not to run.

Speaking to the media, Balwadkar said, “My family and I are in shock. The party has announced its candidate for Kothrud, and I have not yet disclosed my plans. I will discuss with the supporters and public, and then make a decision.”

Balwadkar defended Katke, describing him as a champion wrestler from a farmer family who has brought pride to the nation at both national and international levels.

“These raids are an attempt to tarnish his image,” he said. He further claimed that during the raids, officials threatened to target him and other relatives.

“This is nothing but pressure tactics, but we will not give in.”

Balwadkar also downplayed the significance of the raid, suggesting that he was not influential enough to warrant such actions.

“I believe false information has been given to the IT department about me and my family. I have not contacted anyone in the party because we have done nothing wrong,” he concluded.