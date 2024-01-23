Jarange-Patil in Pune today; traffic changes introduced

To minimise the impact of traffic disruption in the eastern parts of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the morcha led by Maratha reservation activist, Manoj Jarange-Patil, through Pune, enroute to Mumbai, the traffic police have introduced some changes related to vehicular traffic with six diversions proposed on both the days, officials from the traffic division of Pune police said. As per the plan, the Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil will arrive at the Chandannagar-Kharadi area of Pune Tuesday evening. (HT FILE)

As per the plan, the Maratha activists will arrive at the Chandannagar-Kharadi area of Pune Tuesday evening. The activists are expected to start arriving in the city from Tuesday afternoon. On January 23, the march will leave Ranjangaon and reach Kharadi via Koregaon Bhima, Chokhidani. After a night halt at Kharadi, the march will head towards Lonavla via Pimpri-Chinchwad along the old Pune-Mumbai highway on January 24.

Considering huge participation by members of the Maratha community, the police have made some changes in vehicular movement on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road and Pune-Mumbai old highway. The changes on Pune-Ahmednagar Road will be effective from Tuesday, 3 pm.

Shashikant Borate, traffic deputy commissioner, said, “Morcha workers will be arriving in the city on Tuesday, January 23, and leaving the city by Wednesday, January 24, to march towards Lonavla. The traffic police have made the necessary changes; mainly on Ahmednagar Road on Tuesday, and on the Pune-Mumbai old highway Wednesday morning.”

Rajendra Kunjir, coordinator, Maratha Kranti Morcha, said, “We have made the necessary arrangements at Kharadi on Chokhidani Road. Parking arrangements have been made for 15,000 vehicles. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is helping us make arrangements for mobile toilets. Water tankers and health facilities will be provided…”

“Food arrangements have been made. An information centre facility will be provided to the activists,” Kunjir said.

The police and the municipal administration are making necessary arrangements for traffic as the morcha is passing through Pimpri-Chinchwad and heading towards Lonavla.

Kunjir said, “Apart from the rally, a large number of activists are reaching Mumbai by train. Marathas from all the parts of Maharashtra are coming to Mumbai for the agitation.”