Jewellery shop employee flees with gold worth 36 lakh

A man working at a local jewellery shop was booked on Monday for fleeing with gold worth around ₹36 lakh from the shop.

The accused man worked at a jewellery shop in Budhwar peth area of Pune.

Four customers of the shop had left their jewellery for polishing and the valuables were handed over to the worker, according to the complaint lodged by the owner of the shop.

However, the owner found that the man had left the shop with the jewellery and had failed to return.

The total worth of the jewellery was estimated to be ₹35,80,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered against one person at Faraskhana police station. Assistant police inspector Abhijeet Patil of Faraskhana police station is investigating the case.