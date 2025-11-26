Jharkhand woman, hubby & minor children rescued from bonded labour in Solapur

PUNE: A woman, 31, from Jharkhand and her four minor children were freed from bonded labour in Mouje Chumb, Barshi taluka, Solapur district, following a complaint received by the Migrant Workers Control Room of Jharkhand. Woman from Jharkhand and her four minor children were freed from bonded labour in Mouje Chumb, Barshi taluka, Solapur district. (HT)

Acting on the complaint, authorities conducted a rescue operation at the farm of the accused, Zakir Ilahi Sayyed, 45, where the woman and her two sons and two daughters aged 10 years, eight years, five years, and nine months were being forced to work as bonded labourers. All five victims were rescued on Monday. The woman and her children were issued official release certificates by assistant labour commissioner Nilesh Yelgunde.

Yelgunde said, “The woman’s husband alleged that for the last three years, his wife and children and he were forced to work as bonded labourers without any payment. They were not allowed to visit their hometown. Based on the complaint, we have booked the accused and sent the victims back to their native places safely.”

Dilip Dhere, assistant police inspector at Barshi taluka police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the officials, we have booked the accused and rescued all the victims.”

A case has been registered against the accused at Barshi taluka police station under sections 126(2), 127(4) and 146 of the BNS; sections 16 and 18 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976; and 14(1) and 3 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

The case unfolded between September 1, 2022 and November 24, 2025. Officials said that three years ago, the woman and her husband were allegedly brought to Barshi by the accused. The woman alleged that she was paid only for the first year after which there were no payments. Notwithstanding, they were forced to do all the agricultural work and cattle-related daily work at the accused’s cattle shed. The accused also allegedly forced the woman’s minor children to work. None of the family members were allowed to visit their native place. Somehow, the woman’s husband managed to visit their hometown on the pretext of attending a relative’s wedding. From there, he approached the Migrant Workers Control Room of the state of Jharkhand which in turn forwarded his complaint to Solapur district. Acting on the complaint, a team of district officials along with the local police raided the accused’s farm on Monday and rescued the victims. Arrangements were made with support from a non-governmental organisation to send the woman and her family back to their hometown in Garhwa, Jharkhand, by train.