JMFC, Sessions Court conviction rates improved in 2025: Police data

The Pune city police have recorded a marked improvement in conviction rates in judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) courts in 2025, as per data released by the city police Commissionerate. The JMFC conviction rate rose to 38% in 2025, up from 34% in 2024, and just 5% in 2023; reflecting a sharp upward trend over the past three years. Police officials attributed the rise in convictions to improvements in investigation standards, closer coordination with public prosecutors, and tighter monitoring of cases at the police station level. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In absolute terms, 689 accused were convicted in JMFC courts in 2025; compared to 553 in 2024; and 287 in 2023; pointing to steady progress in successful prosecutions.

Police officials attributed the rise in convictions to improvements in investigation standards, closer coordination with public prosecutors, and tighter monitoring of cases at the police station level.

Whereas conviction rates in sessions courts showed an uneven pattern over the same period. The rate stood at 19% in 2025, higher than 12% in 2024, and broadly in line with 18% recorded in 2023. The number of accused convicted in sessions courts was 66 in 2025, compared to 41 in 2024, and 65 in 2023.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the improvement in 2025 followed renewed attention to handling serious and complex cases, including better evidence presentation and witness management. “Overall, the data suggests that Pune city police have recorded clear gains in JMFC court convictions, while efforts continue to improve outcomes in sessions courts,” he said.

Pune city recorded a sharp surge in narcotics-related offences in 2025 even as crimes against women showed a marginal decline compared to the previous year, according to data shared by the city commissioner during the annual crime review conference on Monday. Cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act almost doubled from 111 in 2024 to 215 in 2025, while the number of accused arrested rose from 178 to 319, with narcotics worth ₹8.64 crore seized.

The police attributed the increase to intensified crackdowns, intelligence-based operations, campus outreach, complaint boxes in educational institutions and sustained awareness campaigns. Crimes against women presented a mixed trend wherein rape cases, which had peaked in 2024, dipped slightly from 499 to 473 in 2025; while molestation cases also showed a marginal decline from 844 to 836.

The police highlighted that in almost all rape cases reported in 2025, the accused was known to the survivor, reflecting the continuing pattern of offences within familiar or trust-based circles rather than stranger attacks. The police report states that measures such as Damini squads, vulnerability mapping of unsafe locations, enhanced patrolling in isolated areas, women help desks at every police station, coordination with civic agencies for lighting and CCTV coverage, and follow-up under the ‘Manodhairya’ compensation scheme are being strengthened.

Police officials added that while enforcement against drugs has intensified and some categories of crimes against women have eased slightly, both areas remain priority concerns for the police going into 2026.

The report further states that the city police showed improvement in recovery from property offences in 2025, reflecting enhanced detection and follow-up in theft and burglary cases. According to data presented at the annual press conference, the value of recovered property rose to ₹12.71 crore in 2025, up from ₹8.79 crore in 2024, reversing the dip seen last year. Earlier recovery figures stood at ₹6.16 crore in 2021, ₹10.09 crore in 2022, and ₹10.87 crore in 2023, indicating that 2025 marks one of the highest recovery years in the five-year period.

Officials attributed the improvement to intensified use of CCTV networks, targeted operations against repeat offenders, inter-state coordination, and faster investigation cycles, particularly in house-breaking and vehicle theft cases. They added that higher recovery rates help restore public confidence as stolen property is traced and returned to the rightful owners, even as the police continue efforts to prevent such offences through surveillance and community engagement.