Jogger suffers arm injuries in pet dog bite incident in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 10, 2025 10:21 PM IST

The Baner police have booked dog handler and owner after a Rottweiler bit a jogger near Pancard Road Club area in Veerabhadra Nagar in Baner on March 23.

The plaint has been lodged against the handler identified as Abhinav and pet owner Naynaz Irani. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The complainant, 49-year-old software professional Suyog Raut of Pancard Club area, stated that the incident took place around 7.15 am when the pet came from behind and bit his hand and wrist.

The plaint has been lodged against the handler identified as Abhinav and pet owner Naynaz Irani.

Navnath Jagtap, inspector and incharge, Baner Police Station, said, “The pet was left loose in a public place despite being aware that the animal would pose a threat to someone’s life. The dog bit him on hand and wrist and Raut was rushed to a private hospital. The complaint was lodged on completion of his treatment on April 9.”

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 291 and 125 against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.

Follow Us On