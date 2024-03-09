Joint committee to visit Pune’s Katraj Zoo on March 11

A joint committee comprising members from the Central Zoo Authority and Maharashtra Zoo Authority will visit the Rajeev Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj on Monday. An eight-year-old leopard named Sachin escaped from the quarantine facility, Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, at around 3-5 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The team will investigate about the recent leopard escape incident that took place in the zoo premises on March 4.

The captive leopard was captured 48 hours after efforts made by multiple agencies including zoo officials, forest department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), police and fire department and RESQ NGO.

The incident has triggered safety and management concerns about the zoo administration. Moreover, there was a delay in communication about the incident.

Ashok Ghorpade, garden officer, PMC, said, “We received a letter from Central Zoo Authority about the inspection. They will be visiting the zoo facility on March 11.”

”The municipal corporation also asked to submit a detailed incident report. We are in the process of preparing the report. After taking inputs from staff as well as the members of the Indian Herpetology Society the report will be prepared and submitted to the additional commissioner,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajeev Gandhi Zoological Park.