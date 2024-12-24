Joint inspection held to review Chandani Chowk FOB & metro project integration

A joint inspection was held on Saturday by officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metro, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to review the progress of the foot-overbridge (FOB) and the proposed metro station at Chandani Chowk and the integration between the two projects. The review primarily focused on the FOB being constructed by the NHAI and its potential impact on the proposed metro in the area. Discussions were held in light of the proposed metro extension from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk for seamless execution and integration of projects in the area. The discussion revolved around the exact location of the Chandani Chowk metro station and its implications for the local traffic system and pedestrian movement. (HT PHOTO)

The inspection team comprised senior officials from various departments namely Sandeep Patil, executive engineer – project department, PMC and Rohidas Gavane from the building department; and officials from the Pune Metro and NHAI. The discussion revolved around the exact location of the Chandani Chowk metro station and its implications for the local traffic system and pedestrian movement.

Patil said, “The NHAI is currently constructing a pedestrian walkway (FOB) at Chandani Chowk. Our inspection, carried out in collaboration with Metro officials, aimed to evaluate if the planned metro station obstructed the pedestrian walkway. During this review, Metro officials clarified that the pedestrian bridge and the proposed metro station will not interfere with each other.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “We discussed connecting the FOB being constructed by the NHAI with the proposed Chandani Chowk metro station for the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk metro extension. This integration will help commuters and pedestrians cross the highway safely, and access the metro station via the FOB.”

For long now, pedestrians have had to navigate heavy traffic, endangering their lives while crossing the busy junction at Chandani Chowk. The NHAI initiated construction of the FOB in response to persistent public demand for a safe and seamless passage across the area. The FOB is estimated to cost ₹7 crore, and will be 125 metres’ long and 6.6 metres’ wide. Pillars on both ends of the FOB have already been erected and the project is slated for completion within the next three months. Going forward, coordinated efforts between the PMC, Pune Metro and NHAI are necessary for the seamless integration of facilities in the area.