Home / Cities / Pune News / Two including a journalist arrested for extorting businessman

Two including a journalist arrested for extorting businessman

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 19, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Saudagar Hanme a journalist from Solapur and his aide Dinesh Hanme

The Pune city police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a journalist, for allegedly extorting a prominent businessman of 5 crore.

According to police officials, the journalist would send fake news and videos to the businessman who works at Eon IT Park on WhatsApp to malign is image. In return he asked the businessman to give <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore ransom. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police officials, the journalist would send fake news and videos to the businessman who works at Eon IT Park on WhatsApp to malign is image. In return he asked the businessman to give 5 crore ransom. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Saudagar Hanme a journalist from Solapur and his aide Dinesh Hanme.

According to police officials, the journalist would send fake news and videos to the businessman who works at Eon IT Park on WhatsApp to malign is image. In return he asked the businessman to give 5 crore ransom. Accused also threatened the businessman that he would register fake cases against him at the police station.

Till date the businessman gave 3.80 lakh to the accused. However, on Thursday, the accused demanded 50 lakh. The businessman then approached the police to register a case, said officials.

Immediately, a team under senior police inspector Pratap Mankar headed towards Mohol in Solapur district and laid a trap to nab the accused.

However, the accused suspected police movement at Patas Toll Plaza and tried to run over their vehicle on the police . At that time police sub-inspector Shrikant Chavan fired two rounds aiming at the tyres of the vehicle and arrested the accused successfully, said officials.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokle said, “Yes during chase, the accused tried to run over our police personnels and at that time our cop fired two rounds on the tyres. Further investigation is underway.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
businessman extortion journalist + 1 more
businessman extortion journalist
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out