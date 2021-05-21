Junior asked to avoid ‘Google Forms’ for Class 11 admissions

On Friday, the Directorate of Education, Secondary and Higher Secondary, issued a circular stating that junior colleges should not ask students to fill “Google forms” for admission to Class 11 for 2021-2022, as so far there has been no decision on to how the admission will be done.

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Mumbai Metropolitan region, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati have a centralised admission process for Class 11.

“However, admissions for Class 11 are done on a local level in the rest of the state. A few Junior colleges are misleading students by making them fill forms on private platforms like Google. These colleges are advised to not mislead students and parents,” stated the circular.

The circular also clearly mentioned that the admission process for 2021-2022 Class 11 will be declared by the government and until then no college should commence admissions.

The State government cancelled the Class 10 SSC board examinations, scheduled in April, due to a surge Covid cases. However, so far there has been no clarity as to how these students will be evaluated. Class 11 admissions for 2021-2022 have, therefore, not yet started.

The Class 12 examination for the HSC board has also been postponed. New dates for the examination have not yet been released by the education department.