Junnar forest department reconsiders permission to relocate another 10 leopards to Jamnagar zoo

The Junnar forest department is reconsidering the permission to relocate another 10 leopards to Vantara Jamnagar Zoo in Gujarat. The decision was taken following rise in human-leopard conflict incidents in Junnar tehsil and adjoining areas. (HT PHOTO)

“Earlier this year, we received permission to relocate 10 leopards to Jamnagar zoo, but it was for the animals in captivity for lifetime care at the rescue centre while we wanted to send those captured from the conflict areas. Later, we received another permission to relocate 10 leopards from conflict areas. We are considering whether the earlier permission is still applicable, and, if yes, will be sending another 10 leopards to the zoo,” said a senior forest official.

On August 1, the department shifted 10 big cats from its Leopard Rescue Centre in Manikdoh to Vantara Jamnagar Zoo in Gujarat. The decision was taken following rise in human-leopard conflict incidents in Junnar tehsil and adjoining areas. The department captured 10 leopards, including 4 females and 6 males, from areas, including Pimapri Pendhar, Pimpalwandi and Kaalwadi, where the attack and sighting incidents were frequent and shifted to Vantara Zoo.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar, said, “We are in communication with the Central Zoo Authority and will decide our future step after receiving their reply.”

The officer said that the Central Zoo Authority has given conditional permission for leopard safari.

“We will soon float a tender for the expansion of Manikdoh rescue facility,” he said.