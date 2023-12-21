Junnar forest dept identifies two human-leopard conflict hotspots

The forest department has identified two hotspots namely Otur and Shirur, where frequent incidences of human-leopard conflict were reported in the last year. At least five to six deaths were reported due to leopard attacks in both Shirur and Junnar tehsils last year, as per the forest department officials. (HT FILE)

“The department now plans to deploy a rapid response team to provide immediate help in case of conflict,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar forest division.

Particularly minors fall prey to attacks due to mistaken identity. In an incident reported on December 5, a five-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard in Otur village in Junnar tehsil. In other incidents, women and farm workers were attacked by the big cat.

At the same time, cattle are being attacked time and again in these areas throughout the year.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar, said, “Based on the incidents we have identified two hotspots namely Otur and Shirur. To reduce the response time, we will be deploying a round-a-clock rapid response team in these areas. The team will consist of four to five members of the forest department.”

“These members are well-trained to handle conflict situations and will be equipped with basic equipment. The primary task of the team will be managing the ground situation on the conflict site,” he said.

The primary response is essential during the conflict situation right from managing the crowd to providing safe passage to the leopard that entered into the human settlement. It also helps in coordinating with other teams involved in the rescue operation, said officials.

“The presence of forest officials provides mental, and emotional support to the villagers and ultimately smoothens the rescue operation in the area. Therefore deployment of a round-a-clock rapid response team is a significant step towards mitigation of the conflict situation,” said Satpute.

“When leopards venture into human settlements, fear triggers aggressive responses, perpetuating a harmful cycle of conflict. Overcoming this challenge requires an immediate response to manage the situation properly, in such case, a rapid response team will help in managing the situation promptly,” said another official from the department requesting anonymity.