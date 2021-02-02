IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Junnar forest division resumes first leopard census project
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Junnar forest division resumes first leopard census project

Pune: Work on the first leopard census in Junnar forest division under the Pune circle will resume from Manchar-Shirur border in Ambegaon taluka from January 2021
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:17 PM IST

Pune: Work on the first leopard census in Junnar forest division under the Pune circle will resume from Manchar-Shirur border in Ambegaon taluka from January 2021. The operational work of the census had begun last year before it was disrupted after a few months due to the Covid pandemic.

The census aims to estimate the population of leopards in four talukas — Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon and Khed — under the Junnar forest division. The findings from the project will provide details about the animal’s number and their migratory and movement patterns in agriculture and residential areas.

The project is funded by Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), the national advisory council under the chairmanship of ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEF&CC). Wildlife expert and conservation biologist Bilal Habib is the principal investigator of the census project.

According to forest officials, river belts and sugarcane areas are hotspots in terms of the predominance of leopards and incidents of human-animal conflict.

“Otur, Manchar-Shirur border, Shirur taluka’s northern and southern parts are the hotspots. We analysed data of almost 20 years and identified some new hotspots. Khed taluka has not reported any case related to leopards in the recent past. The census will help check the rising cases of human-animal conflict,” said Jayaramegowda R, deputy conservator of forests (territorial), Junnar division, Pune circle.

Forest officials said that leopard census will help devise strategy to reduce conflicts and maintain human-animal coexistence.

“As we are yet to know the exact number of leopards in the division, four talukas have been picked for the census. Though their number has been counted in protected areas such as national parks or wildlife sanctuaries, area census is not done. This is the first attempt,” said Jayaramegowda.

The project is expected to be completed in four years. Junnar forest division has got the permission from authorities to radio-caller leopards to study their movements and activities. Some leopards have already been radio-collared.

The paw count

Of the 5,826 sq km geographical area in Junnar forest division, 591.89 sq km is under forest cover. The area contains four talukas — Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon and Khed — in Pune district

The project is funded by Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA)

50 sq km: Area of each site to be covered under the division

100 trap cameras: Installed at each site

Every month: Period of data collection by cameras at each site

Every week: Period of data collected at each site will be analysed

Four years: Expected period of completion of the census project

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Junnar forest division resumes first leopard census project

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Pune: Work on the first leopard census in Junnar forest division under the Pune circle will resume from Manchar-Shirur border in Ambegaon taluka from January 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees 247 new Covid cases, one death

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, Pune district reported one death due to Covid-19 infection and 247 new cases in 24 hours, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

36% schools reopen doors for Classes 5 to 8 students in Pune

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Pune: Over 36 per cent schools, private as well as PMC-run schools, reopened on Monday for Classes 5 to 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At least 10 children brought for questioning in Kothrud murder

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The Pune police are in the process of questioning multiple children who were in the know of the 11-year-old child who was found dead at an open ground near Paud road on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Businessman arrested for attempted murder of policeman

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
A Pune-based businessman who was booked for the attempted murder of a police constable has been arrested from the Mumbai airport on Sunday by the Pune police and remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MLA Tingre leads efforts for “Oxygen Park” in Kharadi

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
In an effort to provide fresh air to residents of Kharadi and nearby areas, local MLA Sunil Tingre has proposed to build an ‘Oxygen Park’ in the area Recently, a primary inspection of the land selected for the park was carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune district collectorate officials along with Tingre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC stays tax notice on Padmashri recipient Girish Prabhune

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
After the furore from various political leaders – the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to stay the property tax notice served to Girish Prabhune, recipient of the Padmashri award
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MPCB to test water sample from Keju Devi temple boat club

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be collecting water samples of the Pavana river at the Kaju Devi temple boat club in Chinchwad where a huge amount of foam has been seen in the water
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune-based educationalists welcome budget 2021

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:57 PM IST
In a positive development for the education sector, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman added emphasis on the new educational policy while presenting the budget for the year 2021-22 on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Finding no place in this year’s budget, Pune metro plans to submit extension proposal soon

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Pune metro failed to bag any funding from the central government in this year’s budget as it did not submit the phase II proposal to the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MCCIA holds budget viewing session, industrialists confident of growth, stability

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
A live budget viewing session was organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) at their office on Senapati Bapat road from 11 am onwards on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

More than 100% HCWs vaccinated in city, PCMC on Monday

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, 1,745 healthcare workers (HCW) got vaccinated for Covid against the targeted 1,500 beneficiaries taking the average percentage of beneficiaries on the day to 116% in Pune city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mother of newborn twins duped of 26.7k by caller posing as doc at Pune’s KEM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE: Police have lodged a complaint filed by a mother, admitted in the post-natal care at KEM hospital, who was duped of 26,700 by a caller claiming to be a hospital staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

2-day meet with BJP corporators soon: Patil

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:06 PM IST
PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil plans to concentrate more at Pune city BJP units as some of the elected members are in close contact with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SII awaits Centre’s purchase nod for Covishield vaccine’s second batch

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Pune: Pune-based pharma major Serum Institute of India (SII) awaits the purchase order for the second lot of Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP