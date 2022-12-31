Karni Sena leader Ajay Sengar booked for provoking enmity between different groups in Pune

An FIR has been lodged against Maharashtra Karni Sena leader Ajay Sengar at Yerawada police station for provoking enmity between different groups on the backdrop of the celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon at Perne Phata, said police.

According to the Yerawada police, a case was lodged on Friday against Sengar under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, and so on) and 295 A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

Balkrishna Kadam, senior police inspector at Yerawada police station said, “A complaint was filed by Rahul Dambale, president of the Pune-based Republican Yuva Morcha (RYM). We have registered a case under relevant sections.”

According to his complaint accused Sengar made some derogatory statements against celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon at Perne Phata which is promoting enmity between different groups on basis of religion.

Ajay Sengar on Friday demanded the state government to ban the celebration of the battle of Bhima Koregaon and demolish the memorial, which led to strong reactions against him.

Sengar also wrote a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and alleged that the memorial celebrated British victory over Marathas and hence it is against our nationalism spirit. He further warned that he and his Karni Sena will break the ‘Vijay Stambh’ at Bhima Koregaon on Shaurya Divas, celebrated on January 1 every year.

When asked about the Karni Sena controversy, Sunil Phulare, Kolhapur Range new Special Inspector General (IG) said, “We are in contact with them and informed concerned police officials to take action, nothing will happen here.”

Phulare further requested that people should cooperate and follow law and order related instructions issued by police. Police have appealed to the people not to believe in the rumours.