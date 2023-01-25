Kasba, Chinchwad bypoll dates rescheduled to Feb 26

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has preponed the date for Kasba and Chinchwad assembly bypolls from February 27 to February 26 as it is Sunday and a public holiday. The vote counting schedule has not been changed.

The poll body rescheduled the voting schedule following request from the district election officer as school and college premises will be occupied on February 27 for Higher Secondary School and graduation examinations.

Both the seats fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

As per the new schedule, the last date for nomination is February 7, scrutiny is February 8 and withdrawal of candidature is February 10. The polling results will be announced on March 2.