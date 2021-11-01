Katraj-Navale bridge stretch sees another accident

PUNE: Less than a week after the last accident, Sunday morning saw another mishap wherein two heavy vehicles hit each other on the highway slope between New Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge chowk. A truck driver sustained hand injuries after his truck hit another truck travelling ahead at Bhumkar bridge. The truck was headed towards Mumbai from Satara.

Police inspector Pramod Waghmare of Sinhagad road police station said, “The truck’s cabin was completely damaged in the accident. The truck driver informed us that he lost control over the vehicle on the slope after which his vehicle hit another truck from behind.”

Just last week, a heavy vehicle tanker rammed into an SUV car, a tempo traveller and a container in a pileup that killed two persons and injured two others.

According to the traffic police, drivers tend to shut down the engine of their vehicle on the slope mostly to save on fuel which leads to accidents. A few months ago, several boards were installed near Navale bridge warning drivers against shutting down the engine of their vehicle.

Meanwhile, residents of Narhe, Ambegaon budruk, Dhayari and Vadgaon budruk now fear to travel by this road and prefer taking another route instead. “It is a daily risk for residents living near this stretch of highway. People have now started taking alternative routes to avoid the deadly stretch,” said Ramesh Vidhate, secretary of the Sinhagad road residents’ forum.