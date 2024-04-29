 KEM hosp, Rotary Club of Pune Pride inaugurate Health ATM project - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KEM hosp, Rotary Club of Pune Pride inaugurate Health ATM project

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 29, 2024 10:07 PM IST

The project aims to provide community-level screening for anaemia, diabetes, and hypertension and telemedicine services to rural residents

The KEM Hospital Research Centre (KEMHRC), Pune in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Pune Pride on Monday inaugurated a new health service initiative called the ‘Health ATM project’ at Vadu Budruk near Pune.

Currently, the Rotary Club has funded the program for about 30,000 people to get checked for two parameters- sugar and haemoglobin. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Currently, the Rotary Club has funded the program for about 30,000 people to get checked for two parameters- sugar and haemoglobin. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ‘Health ATM’ is a touch-screen kiosk designed by Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) to manage health-related information. It operates as a cloud-based clinic that offers automated health screening and immediate diagnostic reports, allowing individuals to access their health records online.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The project aims to provide community-level screening for anaemia, diabetes, and hypertension and telemedicine services to rural residents. Currently, the Rotary Club has funded the program for about 30,000 people to get checked for two parameters- sugar and haemoglobin.

During the event, Dr Laila Garda, director, KEMHRC; Dr Anand Kawade, head of Vadu Rural Health Program (VRHP); Manju Phadke, governor, Rotary Dist. 3131, Sudhir Bapat, president of Rotary Club of Pune Pride; and secretaries of Rotary Club of Pune Pride -Vaishali Deo, Ujwal Kele, and Anil Kasodekar were present.

Also, senior scientists at KEM Hospital Research Centre- Dr Girish Daima, Dr Rutuja Patil, Dr Dheeraj Agarwal and Dr Aditi Apte, were present on the occasion.

Dr Garda, said, “An individual needs to access the application and enter their mobile number to take the tests. A technician is currently available to assist individuals. The project will be extended to the community health research unit in Manchar within the next month. This initiative will be beneficial in rural areas where accessing diagnostics and healthcare professionals is still a challenge.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / KEM hosp, Rotary Club of Pune Pride inaugurate Health ATM project
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On