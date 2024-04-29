KEM hosp, Rotary Club of Pune Pride inaugurate Health ATM project

The KEM Hospital Research Centre (KEMHRC), Pune in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Pune Pride on Monday inaugurated a new health service initiative called the ‘Health ATM project’ at Vadu Budruk near Pune. Currently, the Rotary Club has funded the program for about 30,000 people to get checked for two parameters- sugar and haemoglobin. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ‘Health ATM’ is a touch-screen kiosk designed by Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) to manage health-related information. It operates as a cloud-based clinic that offers automated health screening and immediate diagnostic reports, allowing individuals to access their health records online.

The project aims to provide community-level screening for anaemia, diabetes, and hypertension and telemedicine services to rural residents. Currently, the Rotary Club has funded the program for about 30,000 people to get checked for two parameters- sugar and haemoglobin.

During the event, Dr Laila Garda, director, KEMHRC; Dr Anand Kawade, head of Vadu Rural Health Program (VRHP); Manju Phadke, governor, Rotary Dist. 3131, Sudhir Bapat, president of Rotary Club of Pune Pride; and secretaries of Rotary Club of Pune Pride -Vaishali Deo, Ujwal Kele, and Anil Kasodekar were present.

Also, senior scientists at KEM Hospital Research Centre- Dr Girish Daima, Dr Rutuja Patil, Dr Dheeraj Agarwal and Dr Aditi Apte, were present on the occasion.

Dr Garda, said, “An individual needs to access the application and enter their mobile number to take the tests. A technician is currently available to assist individuals. The project will be extended to the community health research unit in Manchar within the next month. This initiative will be beneficial in rural areas where accessing diagnostics and healthcare professionals is still a challenge.”