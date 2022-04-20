Kidney swap case: HC stays organ transplant licence suspension of Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic. The court observed that the verification of records and particulars of the donors and donees is not the responsibility of the hospital, but of the authorisation committee.
The order was passed after the state health department suspended the license for organ transplantation of the hospital for six months in connection to a kidney swapping case reported from the city. Meanwhile, the health department continued with its parallel investigation by conducting an in-camera investigation of all those connected to the case, including relatives and health officials.
The court order stated that it stays the operation, implementation and effect of intimation/letter dated March 11 passed by the Maharashtra state health department.
Earlier, Dr Sadhana Tayade, director, directorate of health services, Maharashtra said that the licence of Ruby Hall Clinic has been suspended until the final report of the ongoing enquiry is submitted. The suspension includes the licence for both live donor and also cadaver donations while the hospital continues to function as a non-transplant organ retrieval centre or NTORC.
Manjusha Kulkarni, legal head, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “The stay is put in place until the court comes out with a final order.”
The order was pronounced in open court, in the presence of advocates from respective parties. An authenticated and certified copy of the order has been applied for, and is presently awaited. The committee after investigating transplant patients and their relatives will report to the police for further action.
The inquiry committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of Nashik deputy director of health. The committee had earlier conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted its report to Tayade.
Another committee on Wednesday conducted a day-long inquiry at the Pune health circle office. Health officials were also present. No information has been provided by the health department in this regard.
Inspector Vinayak Vetal of Koregaon police station said that action is being taken in this regard as per Human Organ Transplantation Act. No action can be taken without feedback from the health department.
-
State approves Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension
The state government on Wednesday gave a nod for Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension and approved a share of Rs450.95 crore for the project. The Pune Municipal Corporation had cleared the extension of the underground metro rail route, a distance of 5.4km in September 2021 and sent a proposal for approval to the state government. The total project cost is Rs3,668 crore and it is expected to be completed by April 2027.
-
Minister files extortion case against sister of ex-live-in partner
Mumbai Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde filed an extortion case against the sister of his former live-in partner for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore by threatening to defame him. She said that she will post messages on social media that he forced her to withdraw her rape complaint. In his complaint, the minister stated that since 2004, he has been in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had two kids as well.
-
GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples
Adhering with the District Legal Services Authority's instructions, Women Safety and Legal Literacy Cell of Government College for Girls, on Wednesday organised a seminar on the protection of life and liberty of the run-away couples. Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker for the day and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples.
-
Ludhiana | GADVSU’s second convocation: Punjab governor lauds varisty’s contribution to livestock sector
Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) chancellor, congratulated the youth who received their degrees after successfully completing the rigorous academic and research programmes in the university. Purohit chaired the second convocation ceremony, which was held on Wednesday. Livestock species are encountering outbreaks of many infectious and contagious diseases in the field. He asked veterinarians to devise easy-to-conduct methods for early detection of such diseases to prevent losses.
-
Day after controlled blast goes awry, PMDRA issues notice to developer
A day after a high intensity controlled blast to break rock for excavation went wrong at the construction site of the project Verve developed by VTP Realty, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has issued notice to the developer and initiated an enquiry into the matter. Meanwhile the developer, VTP Realty, is still adamant that there was nothing wrong with the controlled blast.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics