Kidney swapping case: Dr Ajay Taware removed as Sassoon hospital superintendent
The directorate of health services, Maharashtra, has temporarily suspended the regional organ transplant authorisation committee over the alleged malpractices found during a kidney transplant procedure. It has also replaced Dr Ajay Taware with Dr Vijay Jadhav as superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital.
Dr Taware handed over the charge of his post to DMER on Thursday. He has been instructed to send probable names for the post.
The state health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic on April 12.
Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said, “Following a report submitted by the public health department, we had asked to suspend the Ruby Hall Clinic licence and initiate an inquiry on Sassoon hospital. Based on preliminary report of the committee, the regional organ transplant authorisation committee is been temporarily suspended and Dr Taware has been removed from superintendent post. The final report will be released by Monday as there are continuous public holidays.”
Ruby Hall Clinic’s licence to transplant organs remains suspended until the final report of the ongoing enquiry is submitted.
Though the kidney swapping case happened on March 24, it came to light on April 5 after the woman patient who is one of the donors spoke to the media. On March 29, Ruby Hall Clinic filed a police complaint with Koregaon Park police station.
Dr Taware was the superintendent at Sassoon hospital and member of the regional authorisation committee for organ transplant since past eight years.
“As per the instructions from DMER, charge of superintendent post is been taken away from Dr Ajay Taware, but its reason has not been given. Currently. its charge has been given to Dr Vijay Jadhav who is the deputy superintendent,” said Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital.
-
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
-
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
-
Criminal lawyer who assaulted 10-year-old boy in Thane arrested
The Thane Naupada police have arrested criminal a resident of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area (36), lawyer Chetan Patil, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday. Soon after taking the statement from the boy, Ayush Gore, after he got discharged from Kaushalya Hospital on Friday, the police arrested the accused. As per our knowledge, there is no molestation or sexual assault on the boy.
-
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
-
Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics