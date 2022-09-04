Kolhapur airport to start flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru from Oct 5
Chandrakant Patil on Sunday announced that Kolhapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru air service will begin from October 5
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to Kolhapur on Saturday discussed issues related to expansion of the airport and slots for air connectivity to Mumbai and Bengaluru. After his visit, minister for higher education Chandrakant Patil on Sunday announced that Kolhapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru air service will begin from October 5.
“During his visit to Kolhapur, Scindia called Mumbai airport officials and sought a morning slot for Kolhapur –Mumbai flight. Now that it is confirm, we plan to start the flight around 10 am on October 5 when many devotees can take a benefit due to Navratri,” said Patil.
According to Patil, a flight to Bangalore will also be restarted while keeping some time gap.
During his visit, Scindia held meeting with airport officials and reviewed progress of ongoing terminal building.
Scindia said the Kolhapur airport needs connectivity to other cities. “I hope the airport authorities speed up the infrastructural works. The work of the new terminal building should be completed by March next year at any cost. The speed of acquisition of 64 acre for the airport expansion should be increased,” said Scindia.
Kolhapur airport is currently connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Tirupati. Recently, Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24x7 flight operations. The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. With 10 check-in counters, the terminal will be equipped with modern amenities.
Earlier in July, Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10. As per the decision taken, the runway at Kolhapur airport, which is currently 1,370 metre will be extended to 1,930 metre
