Kolhapur first district in state to implement flood management plan 

Kolhapur has become the first district in Maharashtra to implement a comprehensive flood management plan to address recurring floods, particularly along the Panchganga River basin. The plan is based on field surveys, technical assessments, and consultations with local departments. (HT)

The Kolhapur district disaster management authority developed the plan in compliance with the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The plan is based on field surveys, technical assessments, and consultations with local departments.

The flood management plan includes mapping flood history and identifying vulnerable zones across talukas, strengthening embankments and barrages, dredging the Panchganga River, and upgrading drainage systems in both urban and rural areas. It also outlines non-structural measures such as community awareness campaigns, the setting up of early warning systems, and using real-time hydrological models.

Technology tools like GIS and remote sensing will be used for flood forecasting and land-use planning. Forest regeneration and watershed management have been included to reduce surface runoff and improve natural absorption. The State government has allocated a budget for the implementation of the plan under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).

Speaking at the launch, Kolhapur district collector Amol Yedge, who is also the chairperson of the district disaster management authority, said that the plan shifts the district’s approach from reactive flood response to proactive preparedness, with a focus on local participation and interdepartmental coordination. Officials said the Kolhapur model could serve as a reference for other flood-prone districts in the state.