Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flight service to resume from June 3
Pune The IndiGo Kolhapur- Ahmedabad flight service, which was put on hold due to the pandemic, is set to resume on June 3.
The official handle of Kolhapur airport tweeted “KLHAptTeam is glad to share that wef 3rd JUN2022 IndiGo is resuming AMD-KLH-AMD (Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flight) which will operate on Mon, Fri & Sun. Team efforts will be to make this a daily flight in the coming days.” (sic)
Between April 2021 to March 2022 Kolhapur airport saw a footfall of 100,138 passengers in 2,296 flights respectively.
The airport has six flights daily while the number also goes up to 10 on a few days of the week. Currently, the airport has flights for Tirupati, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
-
