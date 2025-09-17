Krishna Andekar supplied firearms to assailants in Ayush Komkar murder case: Police

Pune police told the court that Krishna Andekar supplied firearms to the assailants in the Ayush Komkar murder case. Police told the court that the incident stemmed from a property and financial dispute. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Tuesday, Krishna alias Krishnaraj Andekar (36), a resident of Nana Peth, surrendered at Samarth Police Station. Later, he was produced before the special court of SR Salunkhe. He is accused of the murder of his nephew, Ayush Komkar.

Police told the court that the incident stemmed from a property and financial dispute. The firearms used by Aman Pathan and Sujal Mergu during the crime were provided by Krishna Andekar, and he was the connecting link between the assailants and those who hatched the murder plan.

Public prosecutor Vilas Pathare demanded police custody of Krishna Andekar to investigate more details related to this case. Assistant police inspector Shankar Khatke said that during questioning, Krishna allegedly admitted to throwing away his mobile phone to destroy evidence. Police have also seized the pistol and magazines used in the murder.

Defence lawyers Manoj Mane, Mithun Chavan and Prashant Pawar represented the accused in the court. Manoj Mane said, “There is no need for the police custody of Krishna Andekar because he, himself, appeared in front of the police. Also, firearms used in this crime were recovered by the police; there is no recovery pending, and hence there is no need for physical custody of my client.”

So far, 13 people, including Andekar gang leader Bandu alias Suryakant Rajiniji Andekar (70), have been arrested in the case. Police are probing how Krishna obtained the pistol, whether he destroyed any evidence while on the run, and his connections during the period of absconding.

The court has remanded Krishna Andekar to two days of police custody. Investigators are also looking into details of land ownership and assets linked to the accused.