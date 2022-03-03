Home / Cities / Pune News / Labourer arrested for beating, strangling wife to death
PUNE The Pune police on Thursday arrested a man for beating and strangling his wife to death in Chandannagar area of Pune
Published on Mar 03, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police on Thursday arrested a man for beating and strangling his wife to death in Chandannagar area of Pune. The incident took place late on Wednesday night, said officials.

“They belong to banjara community. They were having a fight when the husband killed her,” said Police sub-inspector Vivek Sisal of Chadannagar police station who is investigating the case.

The arrested man has been identified as Kishan alias Krushnaappa Chavan, 42, while the deceased woman, his wife, has been identified as Sitamma Kishan alias Krushnappa Chavan, 35.They both lived in a tin shed built on a private plot near the city bus stop in Wadgaonsheri area of Pune, according to police.

The incident happened between 7:30pm and 10:30pm on Wednesday night when the two were at home. The woman’s body was sent for post mortem at Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the police, the two got into a fight over the man’s suspicion that the woman was allegedly having an extra marital affair with someone. The man was arrested on Thursday at 8:45am by the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chandannagar police station.

