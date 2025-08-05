PUNE: A 66-year-old labourer died after falling from a tree while cutting its branches, in a housing society in Baner. Police have booked the contractor as well as the society’s officer bearers for negligence that allegedly led to the death. The incident was reported on 27 June at around 4:30pm at Ruturang Park. Labourer falls from tree while cutting branches in Baner society, dies

The deceased has been identified as Lahu Gulab Kshirsagar, a resident of Ingawale Chowk, Pimple Nilakh. His son, Amol Kshirsagar, 34, lodged a complaint at the Baner Police Station following the incident.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against contractor Ramesh Vaman Londhe and office bearers of the society under relevant sections for causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the society had hired a contractor to cut trees near the compound. The contractor had appointed some workers, including the deceased, to do the job. While cutting the branches, Kshirsagar lost his balance and fell down from the tree, sustaining serious injuries. He died shortly thereafter.

Police said no safety precautions or protective measures were taken while assigning the job. Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Thite, who is leading the investigation, said, “A case has been filed under sections 125(b),106(1) of the BNS and further investigation is going on.”

