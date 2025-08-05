Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Labourer falls from tree while cutting branches in Baner society, dies

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 08:02 am IST

A 66-year-old laborer died after falling from a tree in Pune. Police have charged the contractor and society officials with negligence.

PUNE: A 66-year-old labourer died after falling from a tree while cutting its branches, in a housing society in Baner. Police have booked the contractor as well as the society’s officer bearers for negligence that allegedly led to the death. The incident was reported on 27 June at around 4:30pm at Ruturang Park.

Labourer falls from tree while cutting branches in Baner society, dies
Labourer falls from tree while cutting branches in Baner society, dies

The deceased has been identified as Lahu Gulab Kshirsagar, a resident of Ingawale Chowk, Pimple Nilakh. His son, Amol Kshirsagar, 34, lodged a complaint at the Baner Police Station following the incident.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against contractor Ramesh Vaman Londhe and office bearers of the society under relevant sections for causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the society had hired a contractor to cut trees near the compound. The contractor had appointed some workers, including the deceased, to do the job. While cutting the branches, Kshirsagar lost his balance and fell down from the tree, sustaining serious injuries. He died shortly thereafter.

Police said no safety precautions or protective measures were taken while assigning the job. Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Thite, who is leading the investigation, said, “A case has been filed under sections 125(b),106(1) of the BNS and further investigation is going on.”

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com. Press tab to insert.

News / Cities / Pune / Labourer falls from tree while cutting branches in Baner society, dies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On