Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ladki Bahin scheme will run for next 5 years, claims NCP

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 15, 2024 07:40 AM IST

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday participated in a signature campaign and said Ladki Bahin scheme will run for next five years

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday participated in a signature campaign and said the Ladki Bahin scheme which is getting a “good” response from women will run for the next five years.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday participated in a signature campaign and said Ladki Bahin scheme will run for next five years. (HT FILE)
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday participated in a signature campaign and said Ladki Bahin scheme will run for next five years. (HT FILE)

President of the NCP state women’s wing Rupali Chakankar was also present at the event.

Tatkare said, “The scheme is getting good response from women. If our government comes to power, we will run the scheme for the next five years.”

Recently, Shiv Sena leaders questioned NCP for not mentioning Chief Minister’s name in the scheme but despite that NCP is just calling it “Ladki Bahin Yojana.” On record the scheme’s name is Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On