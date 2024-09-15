Ladki Bahin scheme will run for next 5 years, claims NCP

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday participated in a signature campaign and said the Ladki Bahin scheme which is getting a “good” response from women will run for the next five years. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday participated in a signature campaign and said Ladki Bahin scheme will run for next five years. (HT FILE)

President of the NCP state women’s wing Rupali Chakankar was also present at the event.

Tatkare said, “The scheme is getting good response from women. If our government comes to power, we will run the scheme for the next five years.”

Recently, Shiv Sena leaders questioned NCP for not mentioning Chief Minister’s name in the scheme but despite that NCP is just calling it “Ladki Bahin Yojana.” On record the scheme’s name is Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.