Laptop lifting gang busted; 41 cases solved, Pune police say

PUNE The Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Pune city police have claimed to solve 41 cases and recovered 16 laptops and a motorcycle worth ₹8.35 lakh from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Akash alias Vikas alias Vicky Dharmpal Thakur (34), a resident of Balewadi area of Pune city, according to the police.

According to police accused Thakur confessed that he with the help of his accomplice Sushilkumar alias Bindu (a resident of Delhi) were involved in 41 cases of stealing laptops and cases were registered in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and adjoining area in the last two and a half years. Some of the stolen laptops were kept in Delhi and Haryana.

The police team recovered eight laptops worth ₹3.90 lakh from Delhi and Haryana states.

According to police, Thakur is working as a hair artist in a city-based parlour. After finishing work, he with the help of his friend used to target parked cars and by breaking windows he used to steal laptops. In his statement, Thakur stated that he used to throw laptop bags and relative documents in river water and used cash and other valuable items for personal expenses. Accused Thakur used to hand over laptops to his Delhi-based friend and sold them in Delhi, and Haryana markets.

The arrests were made by a team led by police inspector Ganesh Mane, based on information received by the crime branch unit 4 team, according to a police statement.