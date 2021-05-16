‘Leader with huge potential’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajeev Satav

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav breathed his last on Sunday morning, succumbing to complications related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), for which he tested positive nearly three weeks ago. Satav, who represented his home state of Maharashtra in the Upper House tested negative last week; he passed away at around 5am on Sunday, after being diagnosed with post-Covid complications.

Also Read | Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies of post-Covid complications in Pune

Here’s how leaders, including those from his party, the Congress, paid their condolences after Satav’s demise at a young age of 46:

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (chairperson of Rajya Sabha): “I’m deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, shri Rajiv Satav due to Covid-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian and deeply committed to serving the people.”

I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, Shri Rajiv Satav due to Covid-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian & deeply committed to serving the people. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & his followers. Om Shanthi! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 16, 2021





Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2021





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Rajya Sabha MP): “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajeev Satav. He was an active member of the Rajya Sabha. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajeev Satav @SATAVRAJEEV. He was an active member of the Rajya Sabha. Condolences to his family and friends. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 16, 2021





Rahul Gandhi (Congress MP and former party president): “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress.”

I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress.



It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family. pic.twitter.com/mineA81UYJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021





Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress general secretary): “In Rajeev Satav, we’ve lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress and devoted to the people of India.”

In Rajeev Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress & devoted to the people of India.



I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him pic.twitter.com/Z1q6UPmkbK — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2021





Defence minister Rajnath Singh: Saddened by the untimely demise of young Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Rajeev Satav. His passion to work towards the progress of his home state Maharashtra was noteworthy.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of young Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Rajeev Satav ji. His passion to work towards the progress of his home state Maharashtra was noteworthy. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 16, 2021





In a statement, Congress president Sonia Gandhi described Satav’s demise as a “personal loss.” Calling the late Congress leader a “trusted colleague” and a “friend to all of us,” Gandhi called Satav a “rising star” of the party. Born in the city of Pune, Satav breathed his last in his home city.