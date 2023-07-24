Home / Cities / Pune News / Roof leakage at Vanaz Metro station leaves citizens irked

Roof leakage at Vanaz Metro station leaves citizens irked

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 24, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Citizens allege that the frequent flow of water has made the surface slippery and hazardous for commuters to cross and that the authorities should prioritise the repair work

The roof leakage is near the staircase and elevators of the station. (HT PHOTO)
The arrival of monsoon has exposed the shoddy work at the Vanaz Maha Metro station, with the station’s roof beginning to leak, leading to inconvenience for several commuters. Citizens allege that the frequent flow of water has made the surface slippery and hazardous for commuters to cross and that the authorities should prioritise the repair work.

The roof leakage is near the staircase and elevators of the station.

Adv Amol Kale, a resident of Kothrud, said the inferior work has been exposed by the rain.

“Before the heavy rain starts, the Metro authorities should conduct the repair work. Also, the elevators are nearby and if the water enters the elevators, this can lead to an untoward incident,” said Kale.

The roof of the station has a slope in its structure to avoid water accumulation.

Sarojini Pawar, a senior citizen said, “The Maha-Metro is a much-lauded project, and I was happy after the Metro work was started but the administration should also give priority to timely maintenance for the stations. The surface becomes slippery and senior citizens can cause accidents due to the slipper surface. Several senior citizens like me use the Metro to travel.”

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Public Relations, Maha-Metro, said, “We are aware of the issues and the repair work will be done as a priority. I will bring this to the notice of our team for swift redressal of the issue. We have a dedicated team to identify and solve such issues in Metro stations. The team is continuously working across the city and the same team will solve this issue.”

