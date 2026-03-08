Legacy at stake: Multiple ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ events raise questions over title’s credibility

The prestigious Maharashtra Kesari wrestling title, long considered the highest honour in traditional wrestling in the state, has become the centre of a growing controversy this year as multiple organisations have announced their own “Maharashtra Kesari” tournaments. The parallel events have sparked confusion among wrestlers, coaches and fans, raising concerns about the credibility of the six-decade-old title. ​Double Maharashtra Kesari winner Chandrahar Patil has decided to raise the issue publicly and plans to organise a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai by the end of March. (HT)

​For more than 60 years, the Maharashtra Kesari competition has been regarded as the pinnacle of achievement for traditional wrestlers in the state. The winner earns recognition across wrestling circles and secures a place in the history of Maharashtra’s rich wrestling tradition. However, the emergence of rival tournaments claiming the same title has cast a shadow over that legacy.

​Traditionally, the championship was organised under a single recognised body, the Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad. However, in 2022, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), then led by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dismissed the Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad, which was headed by Sharad Pawar. The WFI cited the state body’s failure to conduct certain competitions as per schedule and raised other allegations.

​Since then, organisational disputes and differences between wrestling associations have resulted in separate groups announcing their own Maharashtra Kesari competitions. As a result, multiple winners may claim the same title this year, raising concerns about dilution of the event’s prestige.

​In 2025, the Maharashtra Kesari competition was not organised. This year, however, four different wrestling organisations in the state have begun preparations to conduct their own Maharashtra Kesari tournaments. Currently, several wrestling bodies are active in the state, including the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Parishad (Sharad Pawar group), Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad (Balasaheb Landge group), Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh and Bhartiya Shaili Kusti Sanghatana (Mati). Each of these organisations is preparing to organise its own Maharashtra Kesari tournament.

Among them, the Mati organisation has already announced that it will hold the Maharashtra Kesari competition at Saswad from March 12 to 14, while the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh has declared that its event will take place at Wagholi from March 18 to 22. The Pawar group is also expected to announce its tournament soon, while preparations are underway in other organisations as well.

​The situation has triggered a debate over which Maharashtra Kesari title will be considered valid. Allegations and counter-allegations are being exchanged between the organisations. The Mati organisation has claimed that the historical Maharashtra Kesari competition belongs to them, while other bodies are also attempting to obtain official recognition for their tournaments.

​Speaking to Hindustan Times, Patil said, “Maharashtra Kesari has a legacy of over 60 years. For the last few years, due to differences between organisations, there have been two Maharashtra Kesari competitions, and we have been opposing that. This year, however, four competitions are being planned.”

​Patil said that he and several former champions have approached the chief minister, as well as the Union and state sports ministries, seeking their intervention. “There should be only one title called Maharashtra Kesari. If our demands are not met, we will hold protests at Azad Maidan and return more than 50 Maharashtra Kesari and Hind Kesari titles to the government,” he said.

​Patil also claimed that more than 50 Maharashtra Kesari title-winning wrestlers, along with several coaches and wrestling enthusiasts, support the demand for a single recognised tournament.

​Former Hind Kesari champion Dinanath Singh expressed concern that the rivalry between organisations could harm the sport in the long run. “The prestige of the Maharashtra Kesari title was built over decades through disciplined competition and a unified structure. Multiple tournaments under the same name risk weakening the credibility of the honour that generations of wrestlers aspired to achieve,” he said.

​Sports experts say the dispute could also affect the careers of upcoming wrestlers. Titles in recognised tournaments often play an important role in securing sponsorships, government support and professional opportunities. If the legitimacy of the competition itself comes into question, it could affect the recognition young wrestlers receive.

​Several former champions and wrestling enthusiasts have urged the organisations to resolve their differences and restore the unity of the competition. As the wrestling season progresses, the controversy continues to grow, with many in the sporting fraternity hoping that a consensus will soon be reached. Until then, the existence of multiple Maharashtra Kesari competitions threatens to dilute a title that has stood as the ultimate symbol of wrestling excellence in Maharashtra for more than six decades.