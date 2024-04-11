Leopard mauls one-and-a-half-year-old baby to death in Junnar

A leopard killed a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Shiroli Khurd village under Junnar forest division on Thursday early morning, this is second such incident in a month. In a previous incident, a four-year-old Ayush Shinde, from Umbraj village, which is a 10 km distance from Shiroli village, was attacked by leopard on March 12. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Sanskruti Kulekar and the incident happened at a temporary settlement of shepherds at around 5am.

Efforts are underway to capture the big cat involved in the incident, informed a senior forest officer.

Kulekar’s family is from Ahmednagar district, they recently migrated to Junnar for work. The family was staying on a farm owned by Sampat More.

At around 5 am, a leopard came to the farm, where the family members were sleeping on an open field. The leopard then dragged the girl to the nearby field. After some time, the family members realised that the girl was missing and started searching for her and the forest officials were informed.

Her dead body was recovered after three hours of effort and reportedly the maximum body parts was eaten by the wild cat, said officials.

Amit Bhise, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar forest division, said, “Currently, we are focusing on monitoring leopard activity in the area. At least 25 people from the forest department are deployed for patrolling and awareness. Drone vigilance will also be carried out. We have set up ten trap cameras covering over ten square kilometers of area to monitor the leopard activity.’’

To capture the big cat, there is a need to get permission from the committee appointed as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority. A meeting will be held in this regard tomorrow (Friday), said officials.

The department has already initiated the compensation process. As per the norms the family will get ₹25 lakh in compensation. Out of this, ₹10 lakh will be handed over to the family immediately and the remaining amount will be kept in Fixed Deposit for short ( ₹5 lakh) and long term ( ₹10 lakh) period of 5 and 10 years respectively, said the forest officer.

In a previous incident, a four-year-old Ayush Shinde, from Umbraj village, which is a 10 km distance from Shiroli village, was attacked by leopard on March 12. The boy was playing outside his house when the leopard came from the nearby field and attacked him. The boy was seriously injured but survived this attack.

Shepherds mainly live on open fields in Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur and Khed areas during the summer.

“Shepherds protect their sheep and goats with the help of net boundaries and sleep on open fields which is a dangerous practice in Junnar as it is home to sizeable leopard population,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator, Junnar forest department

“There is a constant demand from people and public representatives for birth control and other effective measures to save lives. Junnar forest division has already moved a proposal in January 2024,” added Satpute.

Also, to ensure an early response for conflict situations, two base camps have been started at hot spots including Pimparkhed in Shirur and Nagadwadi in Junnar for 24 x 7 awareness and to minimise response time of rapid rescue teams.

“These teams of ten to twelve members each used to reside at base camps and work accordingly,” he added.

MP Amol Kolhe said, “Several leopard attack incidents have been reported in the area. The state government should implement leopard population control program, provide three-phase lights in Junnar tehsil during the daytime and declare human-leopard conflict as a state calamity.”