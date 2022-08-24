Leopard sighted at DRDO facility in Pune
A team of Pune forest officials and volunteers from NGO ResQ on Tuesday conducted an elaborate operation to rescue a leopard which was sighted sprawling across the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) campus on Alandi road
Ashutosh Shendge, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Pune said that he received a call about the sighting at 3.30 am. A team of regional forest officiers and volunteers from ResQ reached the spot. The search for the big cat continued till 3 pm but the leopard could not be sighted again.
“The security guard on the watch tower saw the leopard crossing his tower inside the campus and immediately called the forest officials. The ResQ volunteers and forest officials reached the spot and we searched for the animal. It is difficult to search over the 100 acres of the campus which houses research buildings, administration buildings and has a dense forest within the campus,” said Shendge.
He added, “We had a tracking team and had set up trap cameras and thermal drones within the campus to check for any movement from the leopard though it might have gone into the Dhanori forest which is adjacent to the campus for there are many exit places for the animal to slip through.”
Shendge also added that citizens should not panic for the leopard was only sighted and he did not harm anyone.
Ahead of festive season, Pune FDA seize harmful vanaspati oil worth ₹7 lakh
Food and Drugs Administration Pune on Tuesday took action against harmful Vanaspati oil (Dalda) sellers. It has seized products worth ₹738,496 from the sellers. As an initiative ahead of the festive season, the FDA will keep a close watch on food items like sweets, cooking oil and other items as the sale of these items increase during the festive season. Sanjay Naragude, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA added that more products were seized from distributors.
Most districts in Maharashtra get excess rainfall : IMD
According to data shared by India Meteorological Department, between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%. Most of these districts are from central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Other districts in Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall. Weather department noted that from August 24, there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra.
Delhi Police's new commissioner to restart ‘Jan Sunwai’ after two years
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the police headquarters from August 24. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, the sunwai was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to Covid-19. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart Jan Sunwai.
Prayagraj: Criminal carrying reward of ₹50,000 nabbed by STF
Prayagraj unit of the special task force on Tuesday nabbed a notorious criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. The arrested criminal identified as Khagesh Pandey has 27 serious cases lodged against him at different police stations of trans-Yamuna area. DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip off, the STF team arrested Khagesh Pandey aka Rahul Baba near Rampur railway crossing in industrial area on Tuesday.
Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate 10-day Pune Festival
The 34th Pune Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, September 2 at Ganesh Kala Krida Ragmanch, Pune by minister of road and highways, Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. This 10-day festival which is held during Ganesh Mahotsavis organised jointly by the Pune Festival committee,Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Tourism.
