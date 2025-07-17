Leopard spotted near Pune airport, MoS Mohol assures swift capture

Union minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that CCTV footages confirm leopard’s movement near the runway area of Pune International Airport. The recent CCTV footage of leopard’s presence has cast doubt on earlier claims made by the forest department and airport authorities that the animal had left the area, officials said, adding that a renewed effort has been launched to track and capture the big cat. (HT FILE)

Addressing a press meet in the city on Wednesday, Mohol said, “Cages and nets have been placed at the airport areas to trap the animal and locations identified as possible hideouts of the leopard and the animal’s entry points especially those used in search of food have been sealed off. The animal would be captured soon and released back into the wild after assessment.”

The leopard was first spotted on April 28, approximately 800 metres from the airport’s perimeter, triggering panic and an immediate response from wildlife officials. Cages and nets were placed, and a special search operation was initiated. In May, the forest department set a trap using a hen as bait. However, in a surprising turn, the leopard managed to enter the cage, take the hen, and exit without being caught, according to deputy conservator of forests Mahadev Mohite.

Meanwhile, Mohol chaired a high-level meeting at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) office on Wednesday morning. Officials from PMC, airport authority, Indian Air Force, forest department, and Pune Cantonment Board attended the meet.

“The dense residential clusters and multi-storey buildings surrounding the airport within a five-kilometre radius have led to significant urbanisation, resulting in unsanitary conditions and improper garbage disposal. These conditions are creating a food source for wild animals and birds, thereby increasing their presence in the area. Directives have been given to enforce stringent cleanliness protocols and eliminate these attractants,” Mohol said.