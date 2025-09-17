Lift crashes in Wagholi housing society, six have a narrow escape

Six residents – including three women, two men and a child – had a narrow escape after an elevator in a Wagholi housing society suddenly crashed Sunday evening. Fortunately, all six occupants came out unhurt. The incident occurred in the B wing of Urbano residential complex, an 11-storey building in Wagholi. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident occurred in the B wing of Urbano residential complex, an 11-storey building in Wagholi. Residents said that the mishap took place when the lift was coming down from the fourth to the ground floor. Following the incident, the lift was immediately shut down, and an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Nitin Bhosale, a member of the managing committee of the society, said, “Suddenly, I don’t know what happened but the lift crashed. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Urbano has two wings—A and B—with 296 flats and a total four elevators installed by the builder. According to Bhosale, the B wing lift has been facing problems for several months and despite repeated complaints to the builder and manufacturing company, no action has been taken.

Society chairman Nitin Dhamdhere said, “Due to poor- maintenance and service, we appointed a private company in March 2025 for the upkeep of elevators. A similar incident was reported in April when a lift rope snapped. In the past one year, residents have faced lift-related issues more than 70 times.”

A technical audit conducted by the private company revealed that the elevator has a sensor issue and goes down directly to the ground floor without stopping at any level.

Following the crash Sunday evening, residents approached the Wagholi police to file a complaint. However, they were told that since the society handover process is complete, the builder is no longer responsible and maintenance is now with the society.

Senior police inspector Yuvraj Hande of Wagholi police station, said, “We are analysing the documents related to the complaint, and necessary steps will be taken against those found guilty.”

Meanwhile, Dhamdhere said that the society members have already approached the consumer court last month against the builder for not providing the promised amenities and for other issues related to the society.