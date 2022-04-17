Home / Cities / Pune News / Liquor shop manager murdered in Pune, one held
Liquor shop manager murdered in Pune, one held

The accused identified as Rafique Shaikh (24), a resident of Anandnagar in Wadgaon Budruk has been taken into custody by the police
The victim has been identified as Dinkar Suryabhan Kotmale (40), a resident of Charwadvasti in Wadgaon Pathar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The victim has been identified as Dinkar Suryabhan Kotmale (40), a resident of Charwadvasti in Wadgaon Pathar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 06:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A liquor store manager at a country made wine shop located on Sinhagad road was murdered after a drunkard smashed his head with a cement brick following an argument over the purchase of alcohol on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Dinkar Suryabhan Kotmale (40), a resident of Charwadvasti in Wadgaon Pathar.

The accused identified as Rafique Shaikh (24), a resident of Anandnagar in Wadgaon Budruk has been taken into custody by the police.

Sinhagad Police said that the shop is owned by Arun Ghule who had appointed the deceased as the manager.

Sinhagad police station incharge Shailesh Sankhye said that the accused had a fight with the deceased. “In a fit of rage in a state of drunkenness, the accused picked up a cement brick which was lying nearby and hammered it against Kotmale’s head. He even strangulated his neck after which he died on the spot. While he was trying to flee, we managed to nab him. He is now in police custody.”

