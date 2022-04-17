Liquor shop manager murdered in Pune, one held
A liquor store manager at a country made wine shop located on Sinhagad road was murdered after a drunkard smashed his head with a cement brick following an argument over the purchase of alcohol on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Dinkar Suryabhan Kotmale (40), a resident of Charwadvasti in Wadgaon Pathar.
The accused identified as Rafique Shaikh (24), a resident of Anandnagar in Wadgaon Budruk has been taken into custody by the police.
Sinhagad Police said that the shop is owned by Arun Ghule who had appointed the deceased as the manager.
Sinhagad police station incharge Shailesh Sankhye said that the accused had a fight with the deceased. “In a fit of rage in a state of drunkenness, the accused picked up a cement brick which was lying nearby and hammered it against Kotmale’s head. He even strangulated his neck after which he died on the spot. While he was trying to flee, we managed to nab him. He is now in police custody.”
Youth tossed into Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge
PUNE In a bizarre incident, a 15-year-old boy was pushed into the Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge at around 10.30 am on Saturday, said officials. According to officials, her son, clung to the water grass and was rescued by two persons using a boat. His mother Dorothy LR Sham has lodged a complaint at Khadki police station. A case under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.
Former finance secy asks for PPP model in health sector
PUNE Former union finance secretary Vijay Kelkar has stressed the need for a public-private partnership in the healthcare sector. According to Kelkar, given the huge challenge of meeting the needs of public health, it is necessary to harness the advantages of the PPP model. Kelkar was addressing the members of Pune Obstetricians & Gynaecologists Society as the chief guest of the installation ceremony of the new managing committee on Saturday.
Jahangirpuri violence ‘conspirator’ Ansar involved in two assault cases: Police
The Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested Ansar, one of the conspirators of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 others. According to the police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault. The police also arrested 21-year-old Md Aslam who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, according to news agency PTI.
Haridwar: 114 people booked for stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra
The Haridwar police on Sunday booked 114 people at Bhagwanpur police station after stones were pelted on religious procession (Shoba Yatra) being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Danda Jalalpur village in the district on Saturday late evening, police said. Communal tension prevailed in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district as members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Danda Jalalpur village.
Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri clash? Child rights body NCPCR takes note
In one of the videos, a mob is seen pelting stones on what looks like a residential complex. Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the clips. Also Read 'Report suspicious activities': Delhi Police's appeal to people after Jahangirpuri violence The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused thus far, one of whom, Ansar, is believed to be one of the conspirators, while a second, Aslam, opened fire from his pistol.
