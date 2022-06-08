Local body polls: OBC data to be decided on previous record
With the Maharashtra government planning to submit the other backward classes’ (OBCs) data in the Supreme Court (SC), it has asked the state municipal corporations to submit the required data. Both the Pune- and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations have in turn started estimating the number of OBC voters through the existing voters’ list instead of conducting a physical survey.
The case for political reservation for the OBCs is pending with the SC, and the court directing that municipal elections be conducted without OBC reservation created unrest among the OBC community. Now as per the state government’s instructions, the Pune- and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations have started estimating the number of OBC voters through their surnames in the existing voters’ list. In Maharashtra, members of each caste are differentiated by typical surnames and by considering these surnames, the administration is estimating the tentative number of OBC voters from the existing voters’ list.
One of the senior officers on condition of anonymity confirmed, “It is true that the PMC is checking the existing voters’ list and identifying the tentative number of OBC voters. The administration will even try to call some people for cross-verification. Recently, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar conducted a meeting for the same.”
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
