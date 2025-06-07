Local ‘wildlife watchers’ turn conservationists in Pune’s grasslands

In an initiative which demonstrates that coexistence between wildlife and urban development is possible, more than 40 residents of villages around Pune – trained as ‘wildlife watchers’ to report sightings of elusive species such as the Indian grey wolf, striped hyena and leopard – have submitted over 350 verified reports covering more than 60 species of mammals, birds and reptiles within just six months. What’s more, over 30 of these reports have prompted direct conservation interventions, including alerts about poaching and confirmations of breeding activity. This initiative, launched by The Grasslands Trust in partnership with the Pune forest department and Ashraya Hastha Trust, empowers local communities. (HT)

This initiative, launched by The Grasslands Trust in partnership with the Pune forest department and Ashraya Hastha Trust, empowers local communities to become frontline conservationists through a custom mobile app and basic field kits.

The ‘Wildlife Watcher programme’ is set in the grasslands and scrublands surrounding Pune, one of India’s few megacities where large carnivores still inhabit human-dominated landscapes. Wolves, hyenas and leopards continue to roam these non-protected areas, making Pune a unique setting for such a grassroots’ conservation model. The programme is built on the philosophy that conservation should be co-created with local communities rather than imposed from above. Unlike conventional methods that depend on expensive tools such as radio collars and centralised surveillance, this programme relies on traditional knowledge and the lived experience of local residents. Each participant receives a basic field kit comprising clothing, a torch, reusable water bottle, and simple field guide to support his/her work. Verified sightings are rewarded with recognition and upgraded tools such as binoculars, smartphones and trap cameras. Consistent contributors may also receive modest stipends in recognition of their role as biodiversity stewards.

Mihir Godbole of The Grasslands Trust, said, “Although launched just a few months ago in select areas around Pune—such as Saswad and Morgaon in the Purandar landscape—the programme is already showing remarkable results. Some watchers have even begun documenting animal behaviour and identifying individual animals by their markings; a clear sign that they are evolving into skilled naturalists.”

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune forest department, said, “This initiative offers a dual advantage—it strengthens wildlife conservation while building awareness within the local community. People on the ground become more sensitised to the presence and importance of wildlife in their surroundings. Their involvement also provides real-time data that complements trap cameras, drone surveys, and other monitoring tools. Crucially, it helps us extend our reach into non-protected areas where wildlife continues to thrive outside formal boundaries.”

Looking ahead, The Grasslands Trust aims to expand the Wildlife Watcher programme to other under-monitored and ecologically vulnerable landscapes across Maharashtra. “But the focus remains on sustainability. We don’t want a short-lived project that ends with funding. Our vision is to build a resilient, community-led conservation network that grows organically—driven by pride, purpose, and deep-rooted local knowledge,” Godbole said.