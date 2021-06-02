Lockdown hits Maha tourism industry

Pune: The Covid lockdown has choked the economy of various sectors, including tourism, in the state. Two months of suspended operations, trip cancellations and shutdown of tours and travel companies has left the hospitality and tourism companies bleeding.

“Last year, Covid outbreak was new for all of us, and even then our pre-booked tours in April and May got cancelled. A similar situation happened this year too, when our industry was somehow settling down again, the lockdown happened. The domestic tours in different states and even the tours within the state were put on hold for almost all the tour operators. People had booked their summer vacations in advance, but lockdown put their plans on hold,” said Deepak Pujari, director, Vihar Tours and Travels and chairman of Pune Tours and Travels Operator Association.

“Though the state government has provided assistance to various sectors to cope with the financial crisis due to pandemic, we are yet to receive any aid even as losses are mounting every day. Some of us have even shut shop,” he said.

Anantprasad Deshpande, another tour operator and owner of Discover Nature Club, said, “I had a booking of 30 people going to Kanha National Park in June many months back. We had booked hotels, jungle safari rides and train tickets. Now, around 8 to 10 of them want to cancel the tour. We cannot go to Mumbai to board trains because of inter-district travel ban and mandatory e-pass. The hotel management has told us to reschedule the bookings as they cannot refund the money because of the financial crisis. Huge funds are stuck in this industry with no solution in sight.”

With inter-district and inter-state travel allowed only emergency needs, the tourism industry is facing its worth situation during the peak summer season.

Shrikant Parchure, owner of a resort at Dapoli beach, said, “This is the second consecutive year when our summer vacation bookings got cancelled. Every year we wait for this time when there is a heavy rush when families come to spend summer holidays.”