Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why did Sena UBT field candidate from Hatkanangale, instead of supporting Raju Shetti?

After spending several rounds of discussion with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray (UBT), has finally announced candidature of Satyajeet Patil-Sarudkar from Hatkanangale assembly seat. On other hand Raju Shetti said in 2021 Swabhimani Shetaki Sanghatana left MVA alliance due to their stand on Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and Amendment of Land acquisition bill which were against farmers. Later, state executive committee of Shetti's party decided to independently contest elections.

The choice by the Shiv Sena comes in the wake of series of deliberations within the organisation.

Hatkanangle is an important seat for the Sena UBT as the party had secured victory here in 2019 when its candidate Dharyasheel Mane defeated Shetti. Hatkanangle goes for vote on May 7.

As Mane switched loyalties and went to Eknath Shinde faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) was left with searching for another candidate even as Shetti had sought party’s support.

Finally Shiv Sena settled on Patil – Sarudkar’s name as he is considered loyal to the Thackeray family.

He represented Shahuwadi-Panhala assembly constituency in 2004 and 2014. He was the only MLA from Kolhapur district in 2004. In the 2019 assembly elections he was defeated by Vinay Kore of Jan Surajya Shakti.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has already declared candidature of sitting MP Dhairyashil Mane from Hatkanangale seat.

Elaborating about this move, Thackeray said, “We have two sitting MP’s from Kolhapur district. Of them, one seat has gone to Congress with Chhatrapati Shahu being nominated by the party. If we cede another seat then our core voters will get disappointed. Hence we have decided to fight for the Hatkanangale and Sangli seats.”

UBT leader Sanjay Raut said that, there were two meetings held in between Shetti and Uddhav Thackeray. It is true that Shetti is a farmer’s leader and fighting for farmers’ issues but Hatkanangale is Shiv Sena’s constituency.

“In the 2019 elections our candidate only defeated Shetti from Hatkanangale. Shetti wants our support but considering local arithmetic we requested him to join MVA and fight on our Mashal symbol. He took time and conveyed that he is not ready for it. Hence we have announced our candidate,” said Raut.

On other hand Raju Shetti said in 2021 Swabhimani Shetaki Sanghatana left MVA alliance due to their stand on Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and Amendment of Land acquisition bill which were against farmers. Later, state executive committee of Shetti’s party decided to independently contest elections.

“Over the past three years, we have been preparing to contest Lok Sabha elections independently. To avoid division of votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) many suggested to take support from MVA without joining their alliance. Initially it looked like Thackeray was ready but later he asked me to fight on party’s symbol,” said Shetti.

According to Shetti, to fight on UBT’s symbol would mean nothing but join UBT.

“In last 30 years, I have been working in farmers movement and to contest only election how can I left my movement ?,” he said.

In the Hatkanangale Lok Sabha constituency, there are six assembly constituencies i.e four from Kolhapur district and two from Sangli district. Out of which two MLAs including Jayant Patil and Mansingh Naik are from NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Raju Awale from Hatkanangale is from Congress party and from Ichalkaranji Prakash Awade is a supporter of BJP. However, MLA of Shirol Rajendra Patil Yadwadkar is from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Vinay Kore from Jan Surajya Shakti.

Over the past few days, there have been speculations and uncertainty within the MVA alliance regarding Hatkanangle and Sangli seats. However, after the announcement of Patil - Sarudkar candidature from Hatkanangale it is clear that there will be a tough battle on Hatkanangale’s ground. As Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) announced Dadasaheb Patil’s candidature.

This means there will be four corner fights between Dhairyashil Mane from Mahayuti, Satyajeet Patil from MVA alliance, Shetti from Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Dadasaheb Patil from VBA.