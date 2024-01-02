London-based flier reports theft of gold ornaments during Mumbai travel

A London-based information technology (IT) professional has registered a theft case with the Wakad police station, alleging that 15 tolas of gold ornaments worth ₹7.60 lakh were stolen from his luggage during his journey from London to Mumbai. According to Kamat’s statement, the theft occurred during the course of his travels. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complainant, identified as Sachin Hari Kamat (44) of Kalatenagar in Wakad area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad and working at the United Kingdom, arrived in Mumbai after a flight from London and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Wakad police. According to his statement, the theft occurred during the course of his travels.

According to Kamat, he took a flight on December 9 from London to Mumbai via Jeddah carrying four big luggage bags. When he landed at Mumbai, he did not get his luggage. He approached a flight operator, who assured him to deliver his bags at home.

According to the police, Kamat received his bags in the next two to three days.

However, while checking the luggage, he found gold ornaments and other valuables worth ₹7,60,000 missing. He approached the flight operator to get his valuables.

Sub-inspector Bharat Mane said, “According to the complainant, luggage was not on board after the halt at Jeddah. Hence, there is a possibility of valuables being stolen at Jeddah. We will send a team to Mumbai airport for investigation.’’

On delay in registration a police complaint, Mane said, “Initially the victim approached respective airlines and visited Mumbai airport many times. He also crosschecked CCTV camera footages of loading and unloading of baggage at the airport but found nothing. Finally, he filed a complaint at Wakad police on Monday before heading to London.”

The Wakad police station filed a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code on January 1.