Long queues at security checkpoints annoy fliers at Pune airport

The queues at the security check counters in Pune airport have left passengers hassled since last few weeks. Fliers witnessed the same situation this weekend also with many blaming the airport administration for the mess.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is responsible for the airport’s security.

Karan, a passenger traveling from Pune airport on Saturday, tweeted, “This is the crowd condition at Pune airport. At 11 pm more than 400 people are lined up for security check. When we don’t have infrastructure why we mess up people. Cannot get through security check before one hour.”

Another passenger Apurva Nagpal’s social post stated, “Why can’t we cope with passenger numbers in one of the top ten cities in India. That said, it took 30 minutes to get through security, which isn’t bad for morning rush hour. It’s just with a little bit of reorganisation it could have been 15-20 minutes.”

Passengers claim that queue before security checks is due to increase in flight operations since last few months.

“If we are paying for costly air tickets then it is necessary that AAI should provide good facilities and reduce security check-in duration,” said Meenakshi Lahoti, a regular passenger from Pune airport.

A senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official from Pune airport said, “As the passenger count has increased due to rise in flights, it takes time to clear fliers at checking points.”