Loud music played late night irks residents of Bavdhan, police file FIR

Residents of Kokate Nagar in Bavdhan have approached the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police over loud music played during a birthday party on a private property during the night hours on December 8. Following the complaint, the Bavdhan police have registered an offence on Monday.

As per citizens the event organised to celebrate a birthday started on the night of December 8 and the music continued ever post the permissible time of 10pm till Monday post 8 am.

Krunnal Gharre, social activist, said a complaint has been given to both the police and PMC requesting action for the violation of norms. “The music continued for hours starting from Sunday night and a large number of people attended the programme,” he said.

Bhooshan Shukla, a resident of the area, said, “The response by police is very slow in such cases. This has become a new location for parties and another event will be held on December 31 at the same location.”

Mohan Abhyankar, another resident, informed, “We called the police post 10 pm (Sunday) and also during the wee hours. The complaint calls were made at regular intervals, but no action was taken,” he said.

Anil Vibhute, senior police inspector attached to Bavdhan police station, informed following the complaint from citizens an offence has been registered against an individual.

“The investigation is under process and further action will be taken after completion of the probe,” he said.