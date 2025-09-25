Lt Gen Thorat’s strategic vision still shapes India’s outlook: CDS Gen Chauhan

Pune: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday hailed the foresight and leadership of Lt Gen S.P.P. Thorat, describing his autobiography “From Reveille to Retreat” as more than a personal memoir and calling it a lasting contribution to India’s strategic thought. CDS General Anil Chauhan hailed the foresight and leadership of Lt Gen S.P.P. Thorat, describing his autobiography ‘From Reveille to Retreat’ a lasting contribution to India’s strategic thought. (PTI FILE)

Delivering a video message at the release of the revised edition of the book, Gen Chauhan said Thorat’s career reflected India’s journey from a colonised nation to a democracy, and the Army’s transformation into a professional, modern force.

“Between the bugle calls of reveille and retreat lay the discipline, action, and rest that defined a soldier’s life. Lt Gen Thorat captured this rhythm with honesty and clarity,” Gen Chauhan said.

The CDS highlighted Thorat’s prescient warnings before the 1962 war with China. “He understood early on that Ladakh and the North East Frontier Agency required distinct operational approaches due to their differing geographies and histories. His proposed defensive line through Tawang, Daporijo, Along, and Hayuliang was sound and could have stretched enemy supply lines, enabling a more concentrated Indian defence,” he said.

On the absence of air support in 1962, Chauhan said: “That was a critical missed opportunity. Air power could have slowed, if not halted, the Chinese advance. The assumption that it would escalate the conflict doesn’t stand scrutiny today.”

Calling the book “a window into India’s strategic thought,” he said it fused Thorat’s personal journey with enduring military insights. “In honouring this revised edition, we pay tribute not just to a decorated soldier, but to the wisdom he left for future generations,” Chauhan said.

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth highlighted Thorat’s belief in leading by example and prioritising soldier welfare, morale, and training. “His life reminds us that leadership is rooted in both strategy and character,” Seth said.

Yashwant Thorat, the General’s son and former chairman of NABARD, said, “This is the third re-release of the book. We have added rare photographs and expanded on his career, using original documents to present his views more fully. That his thoughts on warfare remain relevant today makes this moment deeply special,” he said.

The inspiration

Commissioned from Sandhurst in 1926, Thorat served on the North West Frontier and in Burma during World War II. His leadership in the 1945 Battle of Kangaw, commanding the 2/2 Punjab Regiment, earned him the Distinguished Service Order.

After independence, he led the Custodian Force of India in Korea, winning praise for his humane handling of prisoners of war and receiving the Kirti Chakra and Padma Shri. As Eastern Command chief from 1957 to 1961, Thorat issued some of the earliest and most accurate warnings about Chinese military intentions. His insights remain a reference point for India’s strategic community.