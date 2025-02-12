Maha approves 438 crore for closed pipeline distribution from Janai Shirsai irrigation project

The state government on Tuesday approved ₹438 crore for closed pipeline distribution from the Janai Shirsai irrigation project to Baramati, Purandar and Daund talukas in Pune district. Not only will this help bring 14,080 hectares of land across these talukas under irrigation but it will also help reduce the burden on the Khadakwasla reservoir. According to the irrigation department, the project, once completed, will help save water from the Khadakwasla reservoir which can then be used by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for use as potable water. (HT )

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “The cabinet has given approval for laying a closed waterline system for the Janai Shirsai project. Under this project, the Mutha canal’s water will be released at Warwand Lake. Even the Shirsuphal Lake will get filled by this water. Later, the water will be released into various small lakes during the rainy season.”

“This scheme will help bring drought-prone areas under irrigation. It will help bring 14,080 hectares in Daund, Purandar and Baramati talukas under irrigation,” Ajit Pawar said.

According to the irrigation department, the project, once completed, will help save water from the Khadakwasla reservoir which can then be used by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for use as potable water.

During the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, Ajit Pawar was criticised for this project being incomplete. Even Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare cornered Ajit Pawar over the project. During the campaign, Sharad Pawar said, “I was looking into national politics but Ajit Pawar was taking care of local issues. Drought-prone areas in Daund, Baramati and Purandar talukas are facing a lot of problems. But these people do not have the time to solve problems.” Recently during a public rally in Purandar, Shivtare, too, took a dig at Ajit Pawar over the project.

Faced with criticism, Ajit Pawar finally approved ₹438 crore for closed pipeline distribution from the Janai Shirsai irrigation project to Baramati, Purandar and Daund talukas in Pune district.